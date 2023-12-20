Delta Electronics Showcases Cutting-Edge Industrial Automation Solutions at ENGIMACH 2023

- Advertisement - -

Delta Electronics showcased its commitment to innovation and technological advancement at ENGIMACH 2023, held from December 6th to 10th. The event witnessed the unveiling of a spectrum of groundbreaking products, reinforcing Delta’s position as an industry trailblazer.

At the heart of ENGIMACH 2023, Delta Electronics, located at Hall 1, Stall 31, captivated visitors with an impressive range of innovative products. The highlight of Delta’s stall was their extensive range of CNC solutions designed to provide customised solutions to its customers. Delta took this opportunity to introduce its upcoming next generation High-performance General CNC Controller NC5 Series coming to the market soon. One stop smart machining solutions integrating with various industrial automation products and software systems that help customers develop business opportunities in smart manufacturing. Among the highlights were the unveiling of the Area Sensor, Laser Displacement Sensor, GIGE Camera, and Linear Motors, signaling a significant expansion of Delta’s already extensive product portfolio.

In an immersive display, Delta conducted live demonstrations featuring a robot, servo press, and conveyor, providing a real-time glimpse into the seamless integration and application of their products across diverse industrial scenarios. The live demonstration of their linear motors, applicable in sectors such as diamond, packaging, calibration, and semiconductor, highlighted Delta’s adaptability in addressing varied industrial needs.

Delta’s ENGIMACH showcase encompassed an extensive range of industrial solutions, including CNC Controllers, PLCs, Motion Controllers, IPC, HMI, SMPS, Temperature Controllers, Sensors, AC Drives, Servo Drives, and Servo Motors.

A pivotal announcement at ENGIMACH was the introduction of Delta’s Compact Multi-Drive MX300—an innovative AC Drive designed for controlling motors across diversified industrial automation sectors. Anticipated for availability by early to mid-2024, the MX300 features a unique design with one rectifier connecting to various modules to operate different motors.

Furthermore, Delta presented the NC510E-FSE-E, a CNC controller equipped with an EtherCAT Motion Bus, boasting high response, precision, and user-friendly graphic control. Enhanced with a high-speed look-ahead algorithm and smart servo tuning, Controller crafted for industries that require sophisticated motion control capabilities. The woodworking sector also received a specialized solution with the unveiling of the NC50E-WE CNC controller. Introduction of OPEN CNC controller NC5 Series and Articulated Robot with its capability to connect to the IT layer with the Equipment IoT Platform established Delta’s move to empower India’s machine tool production with intelligence.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India said, “ENGIMACH 2023 has provided Delta Electronics with a remarkable platform to showcase our commitment to innovation and technological excellence. Our latest product offerings demonstrate our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the industrial sector. We are proud to contribute to the advancement of industrial automation and look forward to the positive impact our solutions will have on diverse industries.”

Mr. Manish Walia, Head, Industrial Automation, Delta Electronics India

Mr. Manish Walia, Head, Industrial Automation, Delta Electronics India said, “At Delta Electronics, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in industrial automation. ENGIMACH 2023 has been a fantastic opportunity for us to share our latest innovations with the industry. The response from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, reaffirming Delta’s role as a trusted partner in the realm of industrial automation.”

Delta Electronics’ participation at ENGIMACH 2023 not only showcased their commitment to cutting-edge solutions but also reiterated their status as a key player in the industrial automation landscape. As the event concluded, Delta Electronics looks forward to translating the positive momentum gained at ENGIMACH into meaningful contributions to the industrial automation sector.

