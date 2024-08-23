Delta Electronics India Signs MoU with Tata Motors and ThunderPlus Solutions to Enhance EV Charging Infrastructure in India

- Advertisement -

Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Delta Electronics India, Tata Motors Ltd (Commercial Vehicle – EV), and ThunderPlus Solutions Private Limited. This strategic partnership aims to collaborate in installing up to 250 new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging stations for LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles) across 50 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi and more.

Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “Our endeavour is to make emission-free cargo transportation easily accessible. Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime resulting in higher revenues and better profitability, while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment. Installing fast chargers at our dealerships makes it convenient for them to gain access at a familiar location with reliable charging facility.”

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors and ThunderPlus Solutions, in this significant step towards accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Delta is a global leading provider of EV charging solutions, having shipped more than 3 million EV chargers to our customers worldwide over the past 15 years. Our unique expertise in integrating smart, energy-saving solutions and EV charging infrastructure will be crucial to the success of this partnership and its goal of developing a sustainable and robust EV ecosystem in our country.”

Mr. Rajeev YSR, CEO Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd

Mr. Rajeev YSR, CEO Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd stated, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors and Delta in this groundbreaking initiative. Our focus is on enabling electric commercial vehicle customers with top-notch charging solutions that ensure convenience and reliability. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable transportation solutions across India. This initiative completely falls in line with our campaign #HarGharThunder through which we intend to make the charge point affordable to each house; making electric vehicle charging abundantly available thus removing the charge anxiety.”

Key Objectives:

Infrastructure Development : The collaboration aims to deploy EV Fast charging stations in dealers and service network and on frequently traveled routes and in high-priority urban locations.

: The collaboration aims to deploy EV Fast charging stations in dealers and service network and on frequently traveled routes and in high-priority urban locations. Data Sharing : The parties will share charger utilization data to optimize the deployment and efficiency of the charging network.

: The parties will share charger utilization data to optimize the deployment and efficiency of the charging network. Customer Experience: Efforts will be made to enhance the charging experience through seamless payment solutions and co-branded initiatives.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Tata Motors : Will provide insights on key locations, routes, and expansion opportunities for the charging network, along with distribution of promotional materials.

: Will provide insights on key locations, routes, and expansion opportunities for the charging network, along with distribution of promotional materials. Delta Electronics : Will supply EV chargers compatible with Tata Motors’ commercial EVs and ensure product reliability and customer satisfaction.

: Will supply EV chargers compatible with Tata Motors’ commercial EVs and ensure product reliability and customer satisfaction. ThunderPlus Solutions: Will operate the charging stations under an OPEX model and collaborate on innovative payment solutions and customer-centric features.

Ms. Manjula Girish, Business Head, EV Charging and Photovoltaic Inverter division, Delta Electronics India

Ms. Manjula Girish, Business Head, EV Charging and Photovoltaic Inverter division, Delta Electronics India added, “This MoU marks an important milestone in our journey to support India’s transition to electric mobility. By leveraging our expertise in EV charging technology and collaborating with industry leaders like Tata Motors and ThunderPlus Solutions, we aim to create a seamless and efficient charging network that will drive the future of electric commercial vehicles in India. The collaboration also includes the sharing of charger utilization data, optimizing the infrastructure to meet the growing demand for EV charging.”

The partnership aligns with Delta Electronics’ vision to foster sustainable development through energy-efficient solutions, supporting the Indian government’s vision of transitioning towards cleaner mobility solutions. The collaboration with Tata Motors, a pioneer in electric commercial vehicles, and ThunderPlus Solutions, an expert in EV public charging stations, will ensure that the charging infrastructure meets the highest standards of reliability and efficiency.

This MoU signifies a joint commitment to making electric vehicles a practical and viable option for commercial transportation, reinforcing the parties’ dedication to environmental sustainability and innovation in the Indian automotive industry, reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental conservation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Delta Electronics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 140