Delta Electronics India Hosts Automation Solution Day to Showcase its Broad Range of Cutting-Edge IIoT Industrial Automation Solutions

Delta, global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green, hosts Automation Solution Day, a unique event that offers esteemed customers and partners an exclusive, hands-on experience on its latest innovations in industrial automation and smart manufacturing solutions, which are designed to enhance the operational efficiency and productivity of India’s manufacturing sector. The event also provided an interactive platform where Delta’s management discussed their vision for the future of smart manufacturing in India, especially the implementation of robotics, IIoT, digitization, and energy management in production lines and entire manufacturing sites.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director, Delta Electronics India said, ” India’s manufacturing sector is expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2026, boosted especially by the electronics, automotive, and textile industries and by government initiatives like Make in India and PLI schemes. Automation Solution Day is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in industrial automation. We are excited to share our latest innovations with customers and partners, demonstrating how our smart manufacturing solutions transform industries by enhancing productivity and energy conservation.”

Key Automation Solutions on Display

During the event, Delta Electronics India will showcase a wide range of automation solutions, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies. The key solutions on display include:

Semi-Automated Lines : A solution that blends automation with manual workflows, providing flexibility for manufacturers seeking to enhance production capacity without fully automating their processes.

: A solution that blends automation with manual workflows, providing flexibility for manufacturers seeking to enhance production capacity without fully automating their processes. Machine Loading and Unloading : This automated system streamlines material handling, improving speed and accuracy in loading and unloading machines, reducing operational errors, and minimizing manual intervention.

: This automated system streamlines material handling, improving speed and accuracy in loading and unloading machines, reducing operational errors, and minimizing manual intervention. Saline Bottle Automation : Specifically designed for the healthcare industry, this solution automates the picking, placing, and capping of saline bottles, highlighting Delta’s expertise in specialized automation applications.

: Specifically designed for the healthcare industry, this solution automates the picking, placing, and capping of saline bottles, highlighting Delta’s expertise in specialized automation applications. Delta SCARA and Servo Press: Known for their precision and adaptability, these solutions offer high-speed automation, perfect for a wide range of manufacturing processes that require both versatility and accuracy.

A highlight of the event is the High-Speed Press Automation Solution, particularly beneficial for industries such as stamping presses, laptop and mobile device manufacturing, and AC cabinet production. This high-performance system ensures faster production cycles, reduces downtime, and enhances precision in complex stamping operations.

Mr. Manish Walia, Head of Automation at Delta Electronics India,

“Delta’s commitment to addressing real-world industrial challenges through these innovative solutions was emphasized by Mr. Manish Walia, Head of Automation at Delta Electronics India,” who added: “This event provides our customers with an opportunity to see firsthand how our automation technologies can solve real-world challenges. Our solutions are designed to boost efficiency, improve precision, and enable businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.”

Demonstrations at the Shop Floor

The event will also feature live demonstrations on the shop floor, giving attendees a chance to witness Delta’s automation products in action. These demonstrations include:

Saline Bottle Pick & Place with Capping Station : An automated line that picks saline bottles from an infeed conveyor, places them at the capping station, and seals the caps using a SCARA robot with precision control based on vision system feedback.

: An automated line that picks saline bottles from an infeed conveyor, places them at the capping station, and seals the caps using a SCARA robot with precision control based on vision system feedback. Press Automation Gantry for Tandem Press Line: A press automation gantry system featuring a telescopic linear axis, capable of handling blanks or parts up to 15 kg for tandem press lines.

These demonstrations highlight Delta’s ability to combine intelligent automation with mechanical precision, providing robust solutions to complex industrial challenges.

With Automation Solution Day, Delta Electronics India continues to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the industrial automation industry, pushing the boundaries of technology and enabling industries to achieve operational excellence.

