Deloitte collaborates with Yotta Data Services to help clients develop innovative GenAI applications

Deloitte India has announced an alliance with Yotta Data Services to provide clients access to NVIDIA GPU computing infrastructure and accelerate the development of new AI applications. The alliance combines Deloitte’s deep AI experience and top AI talent with Yotta’s GPU cloud platform to help clients quickly build new AI applications that unlock the full value and potential of Generative AI (GenAI).

Together, Deloitte and Yotta will help businesses and governments in India access the AI services and infrastructure needed to uncover new growth opportunities, accelerate the pace of innovation, enhance productivity, and reduce costs.

The collaboration will bring world-class AI capabilities to organisations in India, where AI is expected to contribute US$500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025 (10 percent of the country’s US$5 trillion GDP target) and ~US$1 trillion by 2035 (per INDIAai projections). The collaboration also aligns with India’s AI mandate, under which the government recently approved a major investment to drive AI innovation in the country.

Deloitte’s relationship with Yotta will deliver multiple benefits to clients, including the following:

Ongoing value realisation, with clear linkage to business outcomes

Scalable access to GPUs for training and inferencing in “all-inclusive” pricing models

Software and hardware optimised for AI workloads ensure low latency and better throughput

Access to top-tier AI services and multi-disciplinary AI talent for scale

Mr. Nitin Mittal, Deloitte’s Global Generative AI Leader

Mr. Nitin Mittal, Deloitte’s Global Generative AI Leader said, “As GenAI gains momentum, it opens doors for businesses to reinvent how work is done and unlock fresh avenues of creativity. Our relationship with Yotta will help our clients and people harness the power of this disruptive new technology and accelerate business innovation.”

Mr. Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte India’s Leader for Sales, Alliances, and Pursuit Excellence

Mr. Vinay Prabhakar, Deloitte India’s Leader for Sales, Alliances, and Pursuit Excellence said, “According to a recent survey by Deloitte, 77 percent of Indian CXOs are excited about the transformative nature of GenAI. Our alliance with Yotta in the Indian market will help us empower our clients to navigate the transformative landscape of GenAI with confidence and seize the limitless possibilities it offers to shape the future of business.”

Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services

Meanwhile, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services, while talking about the strategic alliance, said, “Our scalable GPU cloud platform and AI services, combined with Deloitte’s extensive industry expertise and service offerings, will energise Indian businesses, government agencies, start-ups, GCCs, and researchers with unparalleled high-performance computing as a service and AI as a service. This will help clients with practical solutions that drive results and foster growth in today’s dynamic landscape.”

The alliance expands the capabilities of Deloitte’s GenAI practice and comes close on the heels of several AI announcements from Deloitte, including the launch of Quartz AI, a suite of industry-specific AI service offerings built on NVIDIA platforms, and several thought-leading research and publications from Deloitte AI Institute,TM including the recent “State of Generative AI in the Enterprise” report.

Deloitte offers a range of AI and GenAI solutions and services at scale to its clients and is a market leader in AI strategy, implementation, and managed services founded upon its deep domain and industry expertise to drive sustainable business outcomes. Its proprietary TrustworthyAITM framework incorporates guardrails and mitigates risks throughout production and operations, thus ensuring trust, responsibility, and safety considerations. Deloitte has a long-standing alliance with NVIDIA, and the companies innovate with clients at the Deloitte Center for AI Computing, which is powered by NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems. Deloitte won the 2023 NVIDIA Global SI Partner of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

Yotta delivers cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms. It is the first NVIDIA Network Cloud Partner (NCP) in India and part of the global NCP list as an elite partner. Yotta’s Shakti Cloud is one of the largest supercomputers in the world, with more than 16000 H100 GPUs, high-speed NVLink, InfiniBand network backbone, and high-speed AI storage. Shakti Cloud offers a sophisticated orchestration layer and self-service portal, incorporating NVIDIA’s NVAIE software stack and various other open-source software and libraries. This gives customers an end-to-end ML-ops environment, enabling them to use various model training frameworks, perform various data curation/annotation/generation operations, and allow customers to use hundreds of pre-trained models available on Yotta Bazaar* to create their own fine-tuned models. Customers can also publish their trained models and applications on Yotta Bazaar for easy access by their target customers.

Yotta seeks to democratise access to GPU resources, fostering innovation and competitiveness across sectors. Its Shakti-Cloud will deliver GPUs and various associated AI and PaaS services in a highly cost-effective manner on an hourly usage model, with options for long-term reservations. Yotta’s commitment to technological excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with its mission to accelerate digital transformation across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Yotta Data

