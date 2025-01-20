Dell transforms AI PC portfolio for anywhere productivity

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Kevin Terwilliger, VP & GM of Commercial, Consumer & Gaming PCs, Dell Technologies

Dell reveals a new AI PC portfolio built for personal and professional computing. From sleek laptops to powerful workstations and versatile desktops, Dell’s new AI PC lineup lets you collaborate, create and drive productivity no matter the location. And now it’s easier than ever to find the right device with our new AI PCs unified under the Dell brand.

Why it matters:

The AI PC market is quickly evolving. Silicon innovation is at its strongest and everyone from IT decision makers to professionals and everyday users are looking at on-device AI to help drive productivity and creativity. To make finding the right AI PC easy for customers, we’ve introduced three simple product categories to focus on core customer needs – Dell (designed for play, school and work), Dell Pro (designed for professional-grade productivity) and Dell Pro Max (designed for maximum performance).

We’ve also made it easy to distinguish products within each of the new product categories. We have a consistent approach to tiering that lets customers pinpoint the exact device for their specific needs. Above and beyond the starting point (Base), there’s a Plus tier that offers the most scalable performance and a Premium tier that delivers the ultimate in mobility and design.

Timeless design and quiet productivity with Dell Pro

The new Dell Pro laptop portfolio brings a fresh, clean and timeless look for the business professional. These PCs are some of the smallest and lightest laptops in their class, featuring durable and reliable materials designed to handle the demands of your busy workday. In fact, they withstand three times as many hinge cycles, drops and bumps from regular use as competitor devices—ensuring they stand up to the rigors of daily use. Alongside their beautiful designs, these devices redefine what it means to be professional grade. Simply put, we completely redesigned the Dell Pro desktops and notebooks to set a new standard in professional PCs.

These PCs include Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2, V and U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen™ processor options, featuring an NPU, CPU and GPU. They offer exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI, Copilot+ PC experiences and dependable productivity – in the office, at home or anywhere in between.

Dell Pro 13/14 Premium: The Copilot+ PCis a sleek and lightweight yet powerful laptop option for executives, sales managers and consultants who value performance and portability on the go. It’s available in 13- and 14-inch display sizes and is the slimmest and lightest of the Pro portfolio, starting at only 2.36 pounds. The Dell Pro Premium delivers up to 21.2 hours of battery life and 51% more run time than its predecessor. It offers improved performance to make your tasks seamless – up to 36% in multithread, 19% in single-thread, 82% in graphics rendering and 3.5 times faster AI than the previous generation. Along with an 8MP camera with HDR for ultimate collaboration, the notebook is our quietest commercial laptop ever due to a new dual fan thermal design.

The Dell Pro 14 Premium will be the first commercial notebook with a Tandem OLED display. It’s 24% more power efficient and 49% lighter than traditional OLED displays while offering bright and vibrant color for editing presentations or taking conference calls with your team. Dell Pro Premium features 90% recycled magnesium in the chassis for an elegant, light and long-lasting experience.

Dell Pro 13/14/16 Plus: The world’s most scalable mainstream business laptop meets the needs of every type of worker. It’s offered in a variety of configurations, form factors and display sizes (13-, 14- and 16-inch) – all on the same system BIOS to simplify ordering and management for IT departments. Dell Pro Plus features a minimal design in platinum silver for a calm look and feel. Designed with 50% recycled and low emissions aluminum, it provides a durable and sustainable finish. USB, HDMI and Thunderbolt port options, plus 5G and Wi-Fi 7, provide dependable connectivity and flexibility no matter where you’re working. It’s also built to withstand rigorous MIL-STD testing, delivering reliability for your fleet. Equipped with sleek narrow borders on a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio display, your teams can easily stay productive.

Dell Pro 14/16: The base tier of Dell Pro – simply Dell Pro – delivers essential performance for everyday productivity. Available in 14- and 16-inch, these laptops are available with a metallic finish in platinum silver and a laser textured finish in magnetite (dark gray). With a 16:10 aspect ratio and a low-power display, you can maximize your battery life and meet your deadlines on the go.

Dell Pro Desktops: Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, the Dell Pro desktops also feature Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen processor options. These are Dell’s first commercial desktops with NPUs, bringing the benefits of AI-optimized performance and energy efficiency to PC users, regardless of form factor.

Dell Pro Max brings performance in versatility

Designed for demanding applications, the new Dell Pro Max portfolio offers a range of high performance PCs. The Dell Pro design extends across the Dell Pro Max family for a consistent and professional look. In a category where performance is key, our new portfolio features greater performance generation-over-generation through our new, patented thermal design. The devices include Intel® Core™ (Series 2, U SKUs) and AMD Ryzen and AMD Threadripper processor options, as well as professional graphics. You can power intensive workloads, from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), while maintaining security and managing costs.

Dell Pro Max 14/16: Dell Pro Max PCs pack high-end performance in a portable, lightweight and modern design, with Dell Pro Max Plus and Premium models coming later this year. The all-new 16-inch size provides expansive screen real estate and supports complex and high-performance applications on-the-go. The spacious display offers up to QHD+ resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio and an optional touch screen. With support for up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs, designers, engineers and architects can have the performance they need for AI inferencing, rendering and creative applications.

Dell Pro Max Desktops: The scalable desktop PCs support industry applications, such as architecture, design and graphical and data analysis, and enable light AI workloads. Available in micro, slim and tower form factors, these desktops offer NVIDIA RTX professional graphics and AMD graphics options to power your demanding tasks.

Rooted in sustainable design

Building on our circular innovation leadership, the new portfolio focuses on innovative modular design and the increased use of recycled, low emissions and renewable materials in products and packaging.

Dell’snew Modular USB-C Port is a revolutionary innovation focused on replacing solder with screws on the most commonly used port. Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port. Initial tests show that the port is up to four times more durable while enabling easier repairs.

is a revolutionary innovation focused on replacing solder with screws on the most commonly used port. Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max are the world’s first commercial notebooks built with a modular USB-C port. Initial tests show that the port is up to four times more durable while enabling easier repairs. The newly designed modular mainboard and input/output (I/O) boards available on all Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max devices improves serviceability and helps to reduce e-waste. It helps ensure that repairs to these commonly used ports do not impact the mainboard.

available on all Dell Pro and select Dell Pro Max devices improves serviceability and helps to reduce e-waste. It helps ensure that repairs to these commonly used ports do not impact the mainboard. Extending Dell’s leadership in the use of sustainable materials, such as low-emissions aluminum, recycled steel, recycled copper and bio-based plastic. New technology innovations in battery chemistry also allow the new Dell Pro and Dell Pro Plus batteries to use 80% less cobalt and reduce our dependence on critical minerals.

Seamless and secure management of the entire desk

Dell’s manageability software enhancements bring seamless coordination across the PC ecosystem with the industry’s first holistic peripheral management solution. IT administrators can efficiently manage displays, client peripherals and now docks within the organization – all through a centralized console. Combined with strict supply chain controls and built-in protections, our commercial PCs help keep you secure and cyber-resilient in an evolving threat landscape.

Dell PCs, ideal for multitaskers

While our business PCs set the new standard for professional-grade PCs, technology plays a vital role beyond the office. That’s why we offer Dell PCs designed to excel in every aspect of life—whether you’re playing, learning or working. We’re initiating our Dell launch with four new Copilot+ devices from the Plus tier, which introduces our most scalable Dell PCs with a balance between versatility and productivity. With a brand-new design, the devices are powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2, V SKUs) processors and offer up to 39% longer battery life, up to 14% thinner modern profile and provide on-device AI to boost efficiency.

Dell 14 Plus & Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 : The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 are both portable devices that offer flexibility to those who blend their creative and everyday needs.

: The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 are both portable devices that offer flexibility to those who blend their creative and everyday needs. Dell 16 Plus & Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1: With a larger screen for enhanced consumption, the devices allow for both traditional and creative workflows.

The Dell portfolio will expand later this year to include more AMD and Snapdragon® X Series processor options. We will also introduce new devices in the base tier, which offers everyday devices that provide effortless use and practical design, and the Premium tier, which continues the XPS legacy loved by consumers and prosumers alike.

