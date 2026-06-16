Dell Technologies World 2026 Showcases AI Innovation and Strengthens Global Partner Collaboration

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Dell Technologies World 2026 concluded in Las Vegas with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and industry collaboration, bringing together customers, technology leaders, partners, and vendors from across the globe.

The event highlighted how AI is reshaping key business functions, including supply chain management, product development, business operations, marketing, and customer experiences. Through keynote sessions, technology demonstrations, and strategic discussions, attendees explored the growing impact of AI adoption across industries.

The conference opened with a keynote address from Dell Chairman and CEO Michael Dell, who shared the company’s vision for the future of AI and emphasized the importance of accelerating AI implementation to drive innovation and business growth. Dell Technologies reaffirmed its commitment to delivering AI-powered products, solutions, and services that help organizations improve efficiency, remain competitive, and achieve their business objectives.

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies World 2026 reinforced my belief that AI is no longer a future opportunity—it is a present-day business imperative. From innovation and operational excellence to enhanced customer experiences, AI is transforming every industry. Together with our partners, we are committed to helping organizations harness AI to accelerate growth, efficiency, and digital transformation at scale.”

A major theme throughout the event was the advancement of enterprise AI capabilities. Dell showcased its latest innovations designed to simplify AI deployment and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Beyond technology announcements, the event also served as a platform for collaboration and business planning. Global partners, regional leaders, and key vendors participated in strategic discussions aimed at identifying new opportunities for growth, innovation, and market expansion.

The conference provided an opportunity for retail and distribution partners from the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region to engage with Dell leadership, exchange insights, and strengthen relationships within the broader partner ecosystem. Participants shared perspectives on emerging market trends, customer expectations, and future business opportunities. Dell Technologies World 2026 concluded with a renewed sense of optimism about the role of AI in shaping the future of business. Attendees left inspired by the pace of technological advancement and the collaborative efforts driving innovation across industries worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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