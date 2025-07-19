Dell Technologies unveils the new AMD-powered Dell Plus AI PC lineup in India

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies has unveiled its AMD-powered Dell Plus series in India, bringing cutting-edge AI-driven performance to its redesigned consumer lineup. Featuring the Dell 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus, these laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series CPUs. Designed for responsiveness and intelligent computing, they deliver top-tier performance with advanced AI architecture, powerful CPUs, and high-performance GPUs. Perfect for multitasking, gaming, content creation, or high-speed browsing, these machines combine exceptional speed, high core counts, and smart optimization to handle the most demanding tasks effortlessly.

Mr. Jason Durst, Vice President, Consumer PCs & OS Products, Dell Technologies

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jason Durst, Vice President, Consumer PCs & OS Products, Dell Technologies said, “At Dell Technologies, innovation is at the core of everything we do. With the introduction of our new AMD-powered Dell Plus models, we’re not just expanding our portfolio—we’re redefining what’s possible for our customers. These devices are designed to empower users to excel in productivity, creativity, and entertainment, all with AMD’s cutting-edge performance. This launch reflects our unwavering focus on delivering powerful, versatile solutions that enable people to push boundaries and achieve more.”

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies stated, “We’re thrilled to unveil the AMD-powered Dell Plus lineup for customers across India. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. By leveraging our robust retail and channel network—spanning Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, ecommerce platforms and partner outlets—we’re making these powerful, versatile PCs easily accessible. With this initiative, we continue to set new standards in innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless buying experiences, offering not just state-of-the-art devices but also unparalleled support.”

Fueled by AMD AI Power

Sleek, stylish, and built for the future, the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus redefine productivity, to the core. Designed to supercharge day-to-day tasks, these laptops take AI acceleration to a whole new level. They feature stunning visuals on a 16:10 FHD+ display, up to 300 nits brightness and Dolby Vision® support, delivering an immersive front-of-screen experience where your AI-enhanced workflows and content truly come to life. Furthermore, the audio gets an upgrade too, with stereo-quality speakers powered by Realtek SounzReal™ and immersive Dolby Atmos, bringing crisp, rich sound that makes everything from meetings to movies sound incredible. And with battery life that works just as hard as the user, the Dell 14 Plus and 16 Plus offer up to 20 and 22 hours, respectively, making them perfect companions for marathon work sessions and creative sprints.

AMD Inside. Flex Outside.

To experience the power of versatility with a 2-in-1 that adapts to the user’s needs, the Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus takes everything groundbreaking about the Dell 14 Plus and transforms it into something extraordinary, with its dynamic 360° hinge, that seamlessly shifts between laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. Adding to this, the 14 2-in-1 Plus offers stunning clarity on the expansive 14” FHD+ display with a cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio, while enjoying rich speakerphone quality audio that cuts through even the most crowded settings. And with optional Dell Active Pen support, ideas flow naturally as the user sketches, writes, and interacts intuitively on screen, turning every moment into a chance to create. To top it all off, with a battery life of up to 19 hours, users can explore its full versatility without being tied down by a power cord.

Across the Dell Plus family, the following features have been thoughtfully integrated to deliver exceptional experiences for professionals and everyday users alike:

An FHD+ webcam captures every detail with sharp, vibrant video quality that brings you closer to colleagues and loved ones, making it ideal for professional meetings and virtual hangouts, even in low-light environments

captures every detail with sharp, vibrant video quality that brings you closer to colleagues and loved ones, making it ideal for professional meetings and virtual hangouts, even in low-light environments AI noise cancellation intelligently filters out background chatter, keyboard clicks, and ambient distractions so your voice stays front and center, ensuring crystal-clear communication during calls, podcasts, and online meetings

intelligently filters out background chatter, keyboard clicks, and ambient distractions so your voice stays front and center, ensuring crystal-clear communication during calls, podcasts, and online meetings With WiFi 7 , you can enjoy blazing-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and a stable connection even on crowded networks, making it perfect for seamless streaming, quick downloads, and lag-free online gaming

, you can enjoy blazing-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and a stable connection even on crowded networks, making it perfect for seamless streaming, quick downloads, and lag-free online gaming Express Charge technology powers up your battery to 80% in just 60 minutes, so you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time staying productive on the go

technology powers up your battery to 80% in just 60 minutes, so you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time staying productive on the go Built using more sustainable materials, including recycled and low-emissions aluminium, recycled steel, and recycled ocean-bound plastic. They also meet top environmental certifications such as EPEAT Gold with Climate+ and ENERGY STAR® 9.0

with and Crafted with premium materials and engineered for long-lasting performance, all Dell Plus laptops are put through rigorous military-grade testing (MIL-STD-810H) to ensure outstanding reliability under everyday use

Pricing (Inclusive of taxes):

Dell 14 Plus starts at INR 76,940

Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus starts at INR 87,670

Dell 16 Plus starts at INR 76,400

The new Dell Plus range is available for purchase at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and large format retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales along with multi-brand outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

