Dell Technologies Unveils Exciting AI-Powered Laptops and Mobile Workstation for Enhanced Productivity

Dell Technologies empowers businesses and individuals to thrive in the digital age, revolutionizing work, lifestyle, and recreation. Offering an extensive and innovative technology and services lineup, Dell caters to the data-driven needs of customers, ensuring they excel in today’s dynamic landscape of technology and transformation.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Sr. Director and General Manager for Client Solutions Group, a business unit for Dell Technologies shares insights into technology trends and customer-centric solutions.

Kindly brief us about yourself.

Hello, I’m Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager of Dell Technologies’ Client Solutions Group in India. It’s a pleasure to be here and engage with you all. Thank you for having me.

What will be the impact of this new AI technologies?

Today, we’re thrilled to unveil four exciting products. Firstly, the Latitude 9450; next, the Latitude 7350 detachable; then the Latitude 7350, the thinnest and smallest 13-inch commercial notebook available in both clamshell and two-in-one form factors; and finally, the mobile Precision 5490 workstation. These products were developed based on user personas and feedback from customers and partners like you. Our focus was not just on today’s needs but also on the effectiveness and collaborative benefits they bring to end users. We believe we’re at the brink of a significant technology shift, and these new launches will empower you to engage effectively with your customers. By addressing their needs and pain points, these products enable meaningful conversations that drive real solutions. We’re excited about the possibilities these innovations offer and look forward to your feedback and insights as we continue on this journey together.

How do you educate your partners?

I want to emphasize that Dell Technologies is your ideal partner for comprehensive end-to-end solutions, spanning from end devices to data centers and cloud solutions. Partners are increasingly seeking a single technology provider to collaborate with, and Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to meet this need. We offer a range of technologies and solutions tailored to address customer needs, working closely with our partners every step of the way. Our collaboration extends beyond product offerings to encompass training, solution development, and expanding market reach into new customer segments and cities. We’re dedicated to ensuring the right solutions are accessible to our partners’ customers, prioritizing collaboration and productivity enhancements.

Our devices are designed not only to enhance collaboration and productivity but also to prioritize security and service. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with our partners to fulfill customer requirements. I extend my sincere thanks to our partner community for their ongoing support and collaboration. Together, we can achieve remarkable growth and continue to deliver value to our customers. Let’s build on this momentum and strengthen our partnership further. Thank you for being an integral part of the Dell Technologies journey.

What is the consumer reaction to new technologies?

I’m thrilled to share this with you. Technology adoption in India is rapidly growing. Our announced products and solutions cater to user personas, offering diverse solutions that align with users’ needs and work requirements.

What message would you like to give?

Thank you sincerely for your support and trust in Dell Technologies. We are committed to working closely with you to address your customers’ needs and grow together. Dell offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including devices, data center, cloud, and robust security services. Our collaboration ensures mutual success, benefiting customers, partners, and Dell. We deeply appreciate your ongoing support.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

