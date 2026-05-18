Dell Technologies Unveils Alienware 15 – Premium Gaming Performance and Durability for More Gamers

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At CES 2026, Dell Technologies made a commitment: expand the Alienware portfolio to reach more gamers, while staying true to the performance and quality the brand is known for. Dell Technologies have already taken one step in that direction with last month’s launch of the Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2726DM), our most attainable QD-OLED monitor yet at just $349.99. Today, Dell Technologies is taking the next one.

Meet the Alienware 15 – a new laptop that opens the door for more gamers to experience what Alienware is built on: real performance, proven quality, and a design engineered to last.

Performance-focused. Quality-promised.

The gaming market has never been bigger, nor has the technology behind it. Delivering that technology to a wider range of gamers demands real engineering discipline. Dell Technologies made deliberate choices about where to invest and where to pull back. Build quality, thermals, and performance were non-negotiable. Expect smooth, consistent gameplay after hours in even the most demanding titles is the result of system-level engineering: thermals, power, materials, tuning, and software all working together in harmony. It’s the design philosophy behind every Alienware product.

Packaged in a durable design, Alienware 15 delivers the core gaming features that matter most:

Gaming-first performance in two silicon flavors : AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 and Ryzen™ 5 220 or Intel® Core™ 7 (Series 2) 240H and Core™ 5 (Series 2) 210H CPUs.

: AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 and Ryzen™ 5 220 or Intel® Core™ 7 (Series 2) 240H and Core™ 5 (Series 2) 210H CPUs. Wide array of graphics options to find your fit: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 graphics with support for NVIDIA DLSS.

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 graphics with support for NVIDIA DLSS. Built to game and beyond : Up to 110W of TPP to run your favorite titles or tasks seamlessly.

: Up to 110W of TPP to run your favorite titles or tasks seamlessly. Fluid visuals : 15.3-inch, 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) panel and 165Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth gameplay.

: 15.3-inch, 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) panel and 165Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth gameplay. Advanced thermals : Cryo-tech cooling solution maintains system stability even during the most demanding sessions via 2 fans, 3 copper heat pipes, and a single rear exhaust that expels hot air from critical components.

: Cryo-tech cooling solution maintains system stability even during the most demanding sessions via 2 fans, 3 copper heat pipes, and a single rear exhaust that expels hot air from critical components. Precision cooled : Cryo-Chamber structure is designed for greater air intake, strategically focusing airflow to the core components where it matters most.

: Cryo-Chamber structure is designed for greater air intake, strategically focusing airflow to the core components where it matters most. Adaptable by design : Stealth mode hotkey (F7) swaps Performance to Quiet mode, delivering a discreet, low-noise experience for quieter settings with one click.

: Stealth mode hotkey (F7) swaps Performance to Quiet mode, delivering a discreet, low-noise experience for quieter settings with one click. Fully equipped : HD webcam with dual-array mic, 2Wx2 speakers, large fingerprint resistant touchpad, backlit keyboard with full numpad.

: HD webcam with dual-array mic, 2Wx2 speakers, large fingerprint resistant touchpad, backlit keyboard with full numpad. Ported up: 1x RJ45, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 (including a Gen 2 with charging capabilities), 1x 3.5mm Jack.

Built to Last. Because We Tested It That Way.

Dell Technologies put the Alienware 15 through the same gauntlet of internal stress tests as every other laptop in our lineup – all the way up to our flagship Area-51. That means hinges rated to 20,000 open-and-close cycles, keyboards tested to 40,000 keystrokes, accidental spillage up to two ounces, and drop resistance on all six faces and four corners from up to 18 inches. This laptop is designed to handle daily life, ensuring it can go wherever you do.

Where the Alienware 15 Fits In

Core : The Alienware 15 brings Alienware’s performance and quality standards to a wider range of gamers.

: The Alienware 15 brings Alienware’s performance and quality standards to a wider range of gamers. Versatile : For those looking for more power and features while still being versatile, our Aurora class laptops offer a range of configurations to suit your needs.

: For those looking for more power and features while still being versatile, our Aurora class laptops offer a range of configurations to suit your needs. Flagship: At the top of the lineup, our Area-51 laptops continue to deliver maximum performance and premium features to excel through the most demanding titles.

Dell Technologies said at CES that they were serious about reaching more gamers. The Alienware 15, alongside the AW2726DM, is what that commitment looks like in practice. Whether you’re picking up your first gaming laptop or expanding your setup, there’s an Alienware built for you.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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