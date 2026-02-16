Dell Technologies to Showcase End-to-End AI Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at India AI Impact Summit 2026

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of artificial intelligence solutions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Located at Booth 1.2 in Hall 1 at Bharat Mandapam, the company will present an immersive walkthrough of its AI ecosystem. The showcase highlights foundational infrastructure and partner-enabled solutions designed to accelerate responsible and real-world AI adoption across the region.

At the core of the exhibit is the Dell AI Factory. This integrated solution spans multiple pods featuring the AI Solutions Explorer, professional services, and live demonstrations. Attendees can experience advanced applications ranging from video analytics and biomedical research assistance to predictive maintenance and USD Search with Omniverse. These demonstrations underscore how Dell provides the essential building blocks for enterprises to deploy scalable AI workloads from the edge to the data center and cloud.

The company will also spotlight the Dell AI Data Platform (DAIDP), a critical component for managing the data-intensive requirements of modern AI. The platform will feature live demos covering video search and summarization, advanced simulations, and high-performance computing tasks. To ensure these deployments remain secure, Dell is showcasing its cyber-resilient capabilities, including Zero Trust architectures designed to safeguard AI models and datasets from emerging threats.

Strategic partnerships play a central role in Dell’s presence at the summit. The experience zone features dedicated showcases from key industry leaders highlighting next-generation compute platforms and AI accelerators. Dell’s partners will demonstrate its latest innovations around the AI PCs and these collaborations reflect a unified approach to delivering sovereign, secure, and sustainable AI infrastructure.

Complementing the enterprise infrastructure is a focus on the modern workplace. Dell will display its latest lineup of AI PCs and smart desk experiences designed to enhance productivity through integrated artificial intelligence. The exhibit demonstrates how hardware and software converge to create a seamless user experience for the workforce of the future.

The Dell zone at the India AI Summit will also host a variety of ecosystem partners, including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). These partners will present industry-specific use cases spanning smart cities, power-grid intelligence, digital forensics, indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs), and manufacturing solutions. By bringing together global technology partners and startups, Dell aims to illustrate the practical application of AI in solving complex challenges.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

