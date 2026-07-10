Dell Technologies Strengthens Enterprise AI with Pro Precision Workstations and Deskside Agentic AI Solutions

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Dell Technologies is a global technology leader empowering organizations with AI-powered infrastructure, cloud, data management, and cybersecurity solutions to accelerate digital transformation and business innovation. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, shares insights on AI-ready workstations, Dell Technologies’ innovation strategy, industry opportunities, and the future of AI-powered computing in India.

What makes Dell Pro Precision workstations ideal for AI workloads?

The Dell Pro Precision portfolio is much more than a single product launch. It is a complete end-to-end workstation offering that includes both mobile and fixed workstations, designed to meet the growing AI requirements of modern enterprises. One of the biggest highlights of this launch is Dell Deskside Agentic AI, which combines Dell Pro Precision workstations with NVIDIA NeMo technologies and Dell Technologies’ services expertise. This enables organizations to bring agentic AI capabilities directly to the desktop, making AI more accessible, secure, and practical for everyday business use. The focus is on delivering future-ready solutions that allow customers to run AI workloads efficiently while ensuring performance, reliability, and scalability.

What differentiates Dell Pro Precision from other AI workstations available today?

The key differentiator is our ability to provide the right solution for every workload rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. Every organization has unique computing requirements depending on its industry and applications. Dell Technologies offers a broad workstation portfolio backed by extensive ISV certifications, ensuring compatibility with professional applications used across engineering, design, media, manufacturing, and other industries. Instead of simply offering powerful hardware, we focus on delivering validated solutions that customers can confidently deploy for mission-critical workloads.

How does Dell Technologies’ collaboration with Intel and NVIDIA enhance workstation performance for AI?

Our collaboration with Intel, NVIDIA, and the broader technology ecosystem plays a critical role in developing future-ready solutions. Performance today is not just about processors or GPUs individually—it is about creating an optimized ecosystem where hardware, software, AI frameworks, and professional applications work seamlessly together. Along with our partners, we ensure that Dell Pro Precision workstations deliver the right balance of computing power, AI acceleration, and software compatibility through ISV-certified applications. This ecosystem approach enables customers to confidently adopt advanced AI and professional workloads.

How is Dell Technologies helping businesses accelerate AI adoption?

The most important aspect is understanding customer workloads before recommending a solution. Technology is evolving rapidly, and user expectations are changing just as quickly. Businesses no longer want generic computing devices—they want solutions tailored to their specific workflows. For example, many professionals today require mobile workstations that are both extremely powerful and lightweight. Responding to this demand, we introduced the Dell Pro Precision 14S and Dell Pro Precision 16S, offering powerful performance in thin and light form factors. Our philosophy is simple: deliver the right product for the right workload so customers can adopt AI faster and maximize productivity.

Which industries do you expect to benefit the most from these AI-ready workstations?

AI is becoming a universal technology, so these workstations are not limited to any one industry. We see strong opportunities across media and entertainment, manufacturing, financial services, oil and gas, engineering, architecture, product design, healthcare, and many other sectors. Wherever organizations require high-performance computing, AI applications, simulation, rendering, analytics, or professional content creation, Dell Pro Precision workstations can provide significant value. The beauty of this portfolio is its flexibility—it supports diverse workloads across multiple industries.

What opportunities does this launch create for Dell Technologies’ channel partners in India?

Our channel partners remain central to Dell Technologies’ growth strategy in India. We work very closely with them to deliver complete end-to-end customer solutions. This extends beyond client devices to include edge infrastructure, Dell Pro Precision workstations, data center solutions, services, and security offerings. As AI adoption continues to increase, partners will have greater opportunities to engage customers through solution-led conversations instead of simply selling products. Together, we aim to help organizations choose the right technology that addresses their business requirements while preparing them for future AI-driven transformation.

What is Dell Technologies’ vision for AI-powered computing in India over the next few years?

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it has become an essential part of enterprise computing. Over the coming years, AI capabilities will continue expanding across edge devices, workstations, PCs, and enterprise infrastructure. Dell Technologies will continue evolving its portfolio to meet these changing customer requirements. Our focus will remain on delivering future-ready innovations that help organizations adopt AI confidently while improving productivity, efficiency, and business outcomes. As customer needs evolve, Dell Technologies will continue introducing technologies that simplify AI deployment and enable organizations to unlock greater value from their digital transformation initiatives.

What message would you like to share with Dell Technologies’ customers and channel partners?

First and foremost, I would like to thank all our customers and partners for their continued trust and confidence in Dell Technologies. With the launch of the Dell Pro Precision portfolio, we are committed to helping organizations become future-ready through AI-powered computing solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with partners and customers, focusing on delivering the right solutions for every workload across every industry. I also believe that Dell Deskside Agentic AI has the potential to be a true game changer, enabling organizations to bring practical AI capabilities directly to users’ desktops and accelerate their AI journey. Together, we will continue driving innovation and creating value for businesses across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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