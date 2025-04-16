Dell Technologies Showcases AI-Driven PCs in New ‘Back to School & College’ Campaign

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies has launched its latest ‘Back to School & College’ campaign highlighting how its cutting-edge AI PCs are transforming computing with smarter automation, enhanced productivity, and personalized experiences.

The campaign features the Dell Plus 14, Dell Plus 16, and XPS 13, all powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors. Through a series of seven engaging short videos, the campaign showcases real-life scenarios where AI technology is integrated into daily life, enabling smarter productivity, enhanced creativity, and streamlined multitasking.

The campaign, created in collaboration with VML India, brings relatable moments to life—from effortless group projects and seamless video editing to advanced security features and extended battery life.

Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India

Ms. Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies’ redesigned AI PC portfolio signifies a bold step forward in delivering smarter, more innovative technology solutions. By seamlessly integrating AI into our PCs, displays, services, and accessories, we are redefining how people work, create, and connect. This isn’t just about staying ahead—it’s about empowering our customers to shape the future with technology that adapts to and enhances their unique needs. Our latest campaign highlights this commitment towards making cutting-edge advancements accessible to everyone, ensuring that innovation drives meaningful progress for all.”

Transforming Everyday Moments with AI

At the core of the campaign is the belief that AI can turn simple moments into powerful experiences. The featured short films demonstrate how Dell’s AI-driven PCs make an impact:

‘Field Trips’ follows a young girl relying on her laptop’s long-lasting battery for uninterrupted connectivity during an excursion

follows a young girl relying on her laptop’s long-lasting battery for uninterrupted connectivity during an excursion ‘Replays’ highlights a student using AI-enhanced video editing to relive and analyze a crucial moment during a college cricket match

highlights a student using AI-enhanced video editing to relive and analyze a crucial moment during a college cricket match ‘Faces’ showcases effortless AI-driven security with facial recognition technology, while ‘Poses’ highlights graduates leveraging AI-powered editing for group photos

showcases effortless AI-driven security with facial recognition technology, while highlights graduates leveraging AI-powered editing for group photos Other scenarios include ‘Interviews,’ where eye-tracking technology helps users stay focused during virtual calls, and ‘Movie Nights,’ where extended battery life powers lasting memories under the stars. Finally, ‘Notes’ wraps up the lineup by showcasing how AI simplifies learning, with Copilot+ captions helping students keep up with discussions and capture key ideas effortlessly.

These relatable stories reflect how Dell’s AI PCs seamlessly integrate into users’ lives, optimizing productivity, creativity, and connection.

Setting a Standard for Innovation

The campaign reinforces Dell’s position as a trusted technology leader. Recognized as India’s Most Trusted Brand in the TRA Brand Trust Report 2025 for the sixth consecutive year, Dell continues to innovate and prioritize customer needs.

The Dell Plus 14 and Plus 16 come equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, ensuring seamless multitasking and performance tailored to both professional and personal needs. With their lightweight yet durable designs, these laptops are perfect for users who require flexibility without compromising on power. They also feature long-lasting battery life, fast charging capabilities, and advanced cooling systems to keep up with demanding workloads or extended entertainment sessions.

Meanwhile, the XPS 13 redefines what a premium laptop should be. Its Intel® AI Boost NPU intelligently adapts to your usage patterns, optimizing performance and delivering remarkable responsiveness. The OLED InfinityEdge display provides an ultra-vivid visual experience with breathtaking color accuracy and deeper contrasts, making it ideal for creatives and media consumption alike. Additionally, the XPS 13 boasts a sleek, minimalist design crafted from sustainable materials, reflecting Dell’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. With cutting-edge connectivity options, including Thunderbolt™ 4, and a highly precise keyboard and trackpad, the XPS 13 combines elegance, functionality, and technological excellence.

Comprehensive and Accessible

Spanning platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, the campaign follows an omni-channel approach, reaching audiences through retail promotions, influencer collaborations, radio partnerships, and on-ground activations. By leveraging multiple touchpoints, which includes Dell’s extensive retail distribution network of over 5,000 Multi-Brand Outlets and over 600 Dell Exclusive Stores across India, the campaign not only amplifies brand visibility but also creates meaningful engagement, fostering trust and loyalty among its audience. This cohesive and impactful approach positions Dell as a reliable partner in technology, ensuring that consumers feel supported and inspired in their pursuit of cutting-edge solutions. Through consistent messaging and a dedication to understanding user needs, Dell continues to empower individuals and businesses alike, driving innovation and unlocking potential at every step.

Additionally, Dell’s affordability programs – including cashback offers, bundled goodies, and extended warranties – make these AI-powered solutions more accessible to consumers. All the offers are available through Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, multi-brand outlets, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE

