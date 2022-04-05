Dell Technologies Shares FY23 Priorities, Opportunities for Asia’s Digital Transformation

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies held its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) briefing hosted by Chuck Whitten, Co-Chief Operating Officer, and Amit Midha, President, Asia-Pacific & Japan and Global Digital Cities. At the virtual briefing, Dell Technologies discussed its full-year fiscal 2022 financial results, global and APJ performance highlights, regional trends, customer impact and the company’s global innovation roadmap for FY23 and beyond.

FY22 global performance highlights and business momentum for FY23: “FY22 was a historic year for our company. We reached more than US$ 100 billion in revenue and grew by 17%. For a company of our size, this is tremendous growth and highlights how we are occupying the technology ecosystem. We delivered records across the board,” Chuck Whitten, Co-Chief Operating Officer, shared.

Record growth in APJ and delivering business outcomes: Midha commented that “APJ plays a very big role in our global operations.” The region achieved a record full-year orders revenue growth of 34% year-over-year (Y/Y), and all geographies in APJ grew revenue Y/Y. ISG orders revenue for the full year FY22 was up 21% year-over-year. With the hybrid work momentum taking off in the region, CSG orders revenue for the full year FY22 was up 45% Y/Y, with strong demand recorded for notebooks and desktops.

Dell Technologies also secured wins to support eHealth – such as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine hubs and the provision of client devices for over 90,000 healthcare workers for the Queensland Government’s Health Department. In the aviation industry, Jeju Air in Korea has deployed Dell Technologies’ solutions for its Passenger System and Unified Log System main data center infrastructure.

Investing in the future of society: Speaking about investments in future talent, Midha shared how Dell Technologies launched its Global Innovation Hub in Singapore last year and is partnering with Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) in Singapore and Malaysia to enhance pre-employment training for students by equipping them with critical skills linked to new and emerging technologies. The company is focused on its four Progress Made Real moonshot goals to sustain growth and shape the future of society.

Dell Technologies has implemented its largest on-site solar panel installation at its Penang facility in Malaysia, aimed at lowering its annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 650 tons. It is also working with Intel and the University of Queensland, to support Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef in enabling real-time data collection and analysis of the condition of the reef.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429