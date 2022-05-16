Dell Technologies revs up the gaming segment by announcing the new G15s for gaming enthusiasts in India

- Advertisement -

Continuing the momentum from the recent gaming announcements and building upon its commitment to providing gaming solutions for all player categories and budgets, Dell Technologies today announced the launch of the G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE). Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 H-Series and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics processors, these budget gaming PCs provide the optimal balance of performance, design, and improved cooling systems.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies

Commenting on the launch of the new laptops, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments, new gaming titles being launched every month and many in the country making a career from it. India has immense potential for the gaming industry to grow and Dell with its gaming range of laptops has always been at the forefront of it. The new G15 laptops are the perfect blend of best-in-class innovation and superior engineering. With a growing curiosity for optimal hardware and necessary skilling across tier-1, 2, and 3 towns, there is an awareness among the consumers. The new G15 cements Dell’s leadership in the gaming sector with features like the Alienware Command Center, latest CPUs and GPUs, and fast refresh screens.”

For those rising through the ranks, and want machines that are designed to optimize gaming experiences and provide versatility for everyday use, the new G15 devices have a lot to offer like peak performance with improved thermal design Alienware-inspired thermal design features optimal cooling thanks to dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents; 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide the consistent high-end in-game performance

The Alienware Command Center enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface.” Game Shift” macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance. Elevates the immersive experience with smooth rendering by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture with RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

