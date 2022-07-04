Dell Technologies Ranks #1 in the Indian x86 Mainstream Server Market for 3rd Consecutive Quarter

Dell Technologies is recognized as the leader in mainstream servers in India with the highest ever industry share of 44.9%, as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker 2022 Q1

is recognized as the leader in mainstream servers in India with the highest ever industry share of 44.9%, as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker 2022 Q1 This marks the third consecutive quarter where Dell Technologies has achieved an industry share of over 40% in the x86 mainstream server market

Dell Technologies continues to be the No.1 external storage solutions provider for enterprises in in India with an industry share of 26.2% (In terms of vendor revenue)

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies emerged as the leader in India’s x86 mainstream server market in Q1 2022 with an industry share of 44.9%, the highest share achieved in mainstream servers. According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker Q1 2022, June 2022 release Dell Technologies has crossed the 40% mark for the third consecutive quarter in India, continuing a strong leadership position in the x86 mainstream server segment. Additionally, Dell Technologies also revealed strong growth momentum for its storage business, retaining a #1 rank in India with an industry share of 26.2

Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

“We are thrilled to announce that Dell Technologies has once again been recognized as an industry leader in servers and storage, demonstrating that our solutions resonated very strongly with our customers in India,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “With the uptake in the adoption of technologies like cloud computing, virtualization, and big data, businesses need to deploy advanced servers that form the foundation of modern age IT architecture, running multi-workloads from the edge to core to the cloud.”

Dell Technologies’ holistic server portfolio provides exceptional performance, simplified management, intelligent automation and enhanced security designed to address the demands of the modern data center. The Dell PowerEdge portfolio excels in building block rack servers and small footprint tower servers for customers in India. These support business-critical and advanced workloads to help organizations innovate, adapt, and grow. Designed with office-friendly acoustics and thermals, these servers are ideal for use inside datacenters, and edge environments.

The servers are supported by Dell OpenManage software that delivers automation and intelligent infrastructure management, helping businesses save time on routine maintenance. Dell Technologies’ server offerings cut across a broad range of customer requirements, from SMBs to large enterprises, addressing the varied and complex needs of the modern data center.

Dell Technologies is also a global leader in enterprise data storage solutions and provides a portfolio of advanced data storage technology for modern and legacy applications. Designed for a variety of data sets – including unstructured, semi-structured and structured data – Dell Technologies’ solutions provide a variety of I/O characteristics and service level agreements that enable IT teams to choose the optimal balance of performance, cost and flexibility.

Dell PowerStore and PowerMax storage remains a key priority area for Dell Technologies in the country. To boost Dell Technologies’ presence in the HCI segment, PowerFlex and VxRail will be significant drivers towards achieving leadership.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.