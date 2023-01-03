Dell Technologies Leads the Indian x86 Mainstream Server Market for the 5th Consecutive Quarter

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies emerged as the leader in India’s x86 mainstream server market as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker 2022 Q3. With businesses continuing to adopt a digital-first mindset, India has proven to be one of the key markets contributing to Dell Technologies’ growth in the server category.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

“The recognition as a market leader is a testament to our unwavering hold on the pulse of the industry. We are constantly working closely with our customers to understand their business challenges. We believe our customer first approach is one of the reasons why we are seeing a consistent growth path for our server business in India. Businesses are increasingly adopting technologies like cloud computing, virtualization, and big data to cater to their digital transformation journey. To be able to run multiple workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud, they need to deploy advanced servers which can optimize AI/ML and IoT processes for them seamlessly. Dell Technologies’ portfolio is well positioned to cater to that need,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

“Enterprises are increasingly showing the intent to invest towards modernizing the technology infrastructure. Dell Technologies has proven to be a trusted consultant and advisor for its customers on their digital transformation journey. This has led to the consistent growth in our industry share quarter on quarter,” Manish Gupta added.

Dell Technologies’ server portfolio provides industry-leading performance, simplified management, intelligent automation, and enhanced security designed to address the demands of the Indian businesses. Dell’s PowerEdge portfolio excels in building block rack servers and small footprint tower servers that support business-critical and advanced workloads to help organizations innovate, adapt, and grow. With the capabilities to serve a wide range of customer requirements- from SMBs to large enterprises, Dell Technologies’ server portfolio account for the varied and complex needs of the modern data center. The innovations also spread across the company’s focus on developing solutions that are sustainable. In line with that, Dell Technologies recently powered the first green data center in the country equipped with alternative smart cooling technology.

