Dell Technologies launches the new XPS 13 powered by next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors Series 2 in India

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies has launched the new XPS 13 in India, featuring the latest Intel’s Core™ Ultra Series Processors Series 2 and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with up to 48 TOPS. Built with state-of-the-art features and a stunning display, this laptop is designed for high performance, enhanced productivity, and superior graphics. The AI-driven MyDell software optimizes audio, video, battery life, and overall performance, making it ideal for creators and professionals.

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “The new XPS 13 featuring the new Intel’s Core™ Ultra Series Processors Series 2 processors bring exceptional AI experiences to the hands of consumers, content creators and business professionals to enhance productivity whether in the office or on-the-go. Dell Technologies continues to be at the forefront of PC innovation with laptops that deliver the next level of breakthrough AI experiences and we’re confident of delivering powerful, multi-engine AI solutions that prioritize power efficiency and core performance, all while maintaining seamless compatibility.”

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies said, “We recognize the growing demand for advanced computing solutions and are committed to meeting that need. The introduction of our Intel’s Core™ Ultra Series Processors Series 2 devices is a step in our journey to empower customers. By making AI-powered solutions more accessible, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to innovation but also driving Dell’s growth in India.”

A premium blend of Power and Portability

Powered by the Intel® AI Boost NPU, the XPS 13 is optimized for running AI-driven features like Microsoft Studio Effects during video calls. It supports Copilot+ PC experiences when available, offering enhanced performance. With its increased power, the NPU enables new AI capabilities that not only boost productivity but also prioritize privacy and flexibility, making it more versatile than ever. The inclusion of Intel® Arc Graphics offers a leap in performance, improving AI-accelerated content creation and video editing, performing up to 3.1x better than the previous gen. The new Dell XPS 13 also features 7, offering 4.8x faster throughput for seamless connectivity during file sharing, video calls, and online collaboration. Weighing just 1.2 kg and measuring 14.8mm thin, it is Dell’s thinnest and most portable XPS laptop yet.

Visual acuity like never before

The new Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display with tandem OLED technology for higher brightness and reduced power consumption. It offers true blacks and vivid color contrast, enhanced by Dolby Vision and Eyesafe® technology to minimize eye strain. The 120Hz variable refresh rate ensures smooth performance and better battery life.

A Smarter Future with AI: Microsoft Copilot

Copilot in Windows 11 is an AI-powered personal assistant that enhances productivity and creativity. It supports a wide range of tasks, from managing projects to providing inspiration, and integrates seamlessly across various apps. Accessible via a side pane, Copilot offers instant answers and insights, simplifying workflows and reducing the need to switch between applications. This ensures uninterrupted focus and faster access to Microsoft’s AI tools, making it an efficient and intuitive way to get things done.

Crafted with Precision and Sustainability

The XPS 13’s minimalist design showcases the use of premium materials, including CNC-machined aluminum and Gorilla® Glass 3, for a lightweight yet durable build. Available in elegant Platinum finishes, this laptop embodies simplicity and sophistication focusing on a sleek and powerful user experience.

The laptop is designed with at least 20% recycled materials and a combination of recycled and low emissions aluminum further reduces the overall carbon footprint of the material by 88%.

This laptop is certified ENERGY STAR® and holds EPEAT Gold registration, now enhanced with the Climate+ designation that meets the industry’s best practices for decarbonization, ensuring top-tier environmental performance.

This laptop ships in packaging made with 100% recycled or renewable content that is also 100% recyclable.

Pricing and Availability (inclusive of taxes)

The new XPS 13 will be available for purchase starting October 16, 2024, across select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), select large format retail, and multi-brand outlets at a starting price of INR 181990. The new XPS 13 will be available for purchase on Dell.com starting October 18, 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 164