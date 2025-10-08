Dell Technologies Launches the New Dell Pro Essential Laptops Designed for Small and Medium Businesses in India

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies launched two new Dell Pro laptops, the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Dell Pro 15 Essential in India. Designed to meet the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs), they offer reliable performance, durability and long battery life at an affordable price point. These products will enable distributors and partners to serve customers across a broad range of segments and industries with tailored solutions to meet unique business needs.

The new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops are designed to simplify IT for small and medium businesses. They feature integrated security, seamless manageability and reliable performance. They also offer cloud-based fleet management and application publishing using Dell Management Portal. Features such as hardware-level encryption, fingerprint reader and lock slot ensure that business can operate securely while military-grade testing provides added reliability for everyday use. These laptops empower SMBs with the technology they need to focus on growth and success.

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said, “SMBs in India are navigating a rapidly evolving world and the right technology can be a true game-changer. With our new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops, we’re delivering affordable, business-friendly solutions designed to empower SMBs with security and simplified IT management. These devices are crafted to boost productivity and support long-term success, reaffirming our commitment to being a trusted partner in their growth journey. With these offerings, we’re delivering exceptional value at every price point, ensuring our customers and partners have access to the best solutions for their needs.”

Performance and Productivity, Built for Growth

The Dell Pro Essential laptops are designed for users who value flexibility and work on-the-go delivering dependable performance in a compact form factor. They balance portability with a spacious display and numeric keypad – well suited for everyday computing, office productivity and seamless multitasking.

Enhance everyday collaboration.

The Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential feature up to a 2.5K display and a 16:10 aspect ratio bringing presentations, documents and video conferencing to life with enhanced detail and accuracy. For SMBs that means teams can share and present ideas to clients with clarity and confidence. An integrated HD webcam and digital microphone ensure that every video call feels natural and engaging, helping businesses stay connected with customers, partners and employees wherever work happens.

IT Simplified

Designed to make IT management seamless, the Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential offer a strong foundation of security and manageability with:

Hardware TPM 2.0: Secure encryption to protect sensitive data at the hardware level

Secure encryption to protect sensitive data at the hardware level Fingerprint Reader: Biometric authentication for fast, secure login (available on select configurations).

Biometric authentication for fast, secure login (available on select configurations). Privacy Shutter: Physical safeguard to protect users from camera intrusions

Physical safeguard to protect users from camera intrusions Lock Slot: Added defense against device theft

Added defense against device theft Dell Management Portal: Cloud-based fleet management integrated with Microsoft Intune

Cloud-based fleet management integrated with Microsoft Intune Excalibur OS Recovery Support : Provides a reliable pathway to restore operations in the event of system failure

: Provides a reliable pathway to restore operations in the event of system failure Microsoft Autopilot: Zero-touch deployment that accelerates setup and reduces IT workload

This streamlined approach ensures that IT teams can secure and deploy with greater ease, while end users stay protected and productive.

Strong for Everyday Use, Smart for the Planet

Dell continues to push the boundaries of sustainable innovation without compromising computing performance. From production to retirement, every step reflects Dell’s commitment to circular design – including using low-emissions aluminium, recycled steel and biobased plastics in device construction, shipping products in 100% recyclable packaging and offering secure take-back programs for the responsible retirement of devices across all brands.

The Pro 14 Essential embodies this ethos with its recycled aluminium and recycled steel build, earning both EPEAT Silver Climate+ and ENERGY STAR certifications, while the Pro 15 Essential incorporates up to 30% post-recycled plastic in its palmrest and 50% postconsumer recycled plastic in its bottom cover. Equally important, both laptops are built for resilience; MIL-STD 810H tested to endure the rigors of everyday business use, delivering long-lasting reliability alongside responsible design.

Pricing and availability

The new Dell Pro 14 Essential (AMD), Dell Pro 14 Essential (Intel), Dell Pro 15 Essential (AMD) and Dell Pro 15 Essential (Intel) are available for purchase for business users at a starting promotional price of INR 31,999.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

