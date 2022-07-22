Dell Technologies Launches Modern Storage Innovations with New Levels of Automation, Security and Multi-Cloud Flexibility

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies launches software-driven modern storage solutions across its industry-leading storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility. These advancements will give businesses a secure and flexible environment to derive critical insights to grow in the digital era.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

“With dynamic changes like remote working, higher volume of data transactions, use of newer applications and increased IT workloads across industries, businesses in India must heed to the urgent need of upgrading their mission-critical infrastructure to succeed in the competitive landscape. Our storage advancements are aimed at helping businesses prepare for today and tomorrow’s business challenges”, said Manish Gupta, Vice President & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. “Businesses with a future-driven outlook in the age of digital progress have the unique opportunity to avail our industry-leading offerings such as Dell PowerMax, Dell PowerStore and Dell PowerFlex which give them better cyber-resiliency and optimize their processes across environments. We are committed in supporting our customers realize real-time growth in their digital transformation journey and our newly launched storage innovations are designed to help businesses achieve this goal”, he added.

The introduction of these new storage innovations comes at a time when Dell continues to lead the storage market. According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker Q1 2022, Dell Technologies is the No.1 external storage solutions provider for enterprises in the country with 26.2% market share (in terms of vendor revenue).

Dell PowerStore,the fastest ramping new architecture in company history,is aimed at keeping businesses future-ready at all times. The upgrade will allow low-latency end-to-end NVMe connectivity using existing infrastructure. The advanced Dell PowerStore will deliver up to a 50% mixed workload performance boost and up to 66% greater capacity ensuring higher continuity in businesses. The latest launch will enable businesses to derive insights from data residing at any cloud environment making breakthroughs possible for organizational growth.

Dell PowerMax, continues to bethe world’s most secure mission-critical storage solution for businesses in a Zero-Trust environment. The new upgrades will introduce cyber resiliency advancements including cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments. Dell PowerMax becomes industry’s first end-to-end automated NVMe/TCP deployment solution for businesses. Additionally, CloudIQ ransomware capabilities help detect cyberattacks early to minimize exposure and speed recovery. PowerMax offers up to 65 million secure snapshots to improve cyber recovery and increases efficiency with new 4:1 data reduction guarantee while being a pioneer solution for data compression for mainframe storage. With these advancements, the Dell PowerMax becomes an intelligent and innovative storage infrastructure which gives fully automated AI/ML performance optimisation.

Dell PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure consolidates traditional and modern workloads with new file services that allow for unified block and file capabilities on a single platform. PowerFlex simplifies multi-cloud and DevOps with the broadest file and block support for all major Kubernetes and container orchestration platforms from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware.

According to IDC, the Hybrid Flash Array (HFA) market in India is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2026 due to economics, flexibility, and management familiarity as key reasons for customers to continue buying HFAs vii. The availability of Dell Unity XT 5.2 is well positioned to take advantage of this growth, and presents a clear choice for global customers and channel partners in search of an all-inclusive hybrid flash array solution. Unity XT customers also benefit from Dell Technologies Services to help overcome obstacles and navigate their digital transformations.

