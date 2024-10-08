Dell Technologies launches Lucknow’s Biggest Premium Dell Exclusive Store

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies has unveiled its premium Dell Exclusive Store in Lucknow’s Naza Market, offering a cutting-edge hybrid experience that seamlessly blends a premium gaming hub with an AI-driven retail environment. This store aligns with Dell’s vision for the future of retail and reinforces the city of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh as a key market for the company. Inaugurated by Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, the store boasts a team of highly trained and knowledgeable staff dedicated to helping consumers find their ideal laptops, desktops, and peripherals. The store also provides after-sales support to help ensure devices run flawlessly, offering consumers peace of mind and seamless performance.

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said, “The new Lucknow Dell Exclusive Store embodies Dell’s commitment to leading the AI revolution. By integrating AI-powered experiences into a consumer-centric space, we’re shaping the future of retail and empowering communities, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, and driving Dell’s growth in India.”

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies India.

“Uttar Pradesh and Lucknow are key markets for us, and we’re excited to open this new Dell Exclusive Store in the city’s heart. This store highlights our commitment to consumers, partners, and distributors, showcasing our latest products and innovations. With AI-driven experiences, trained staff, and great offers, we aim to make it a top destination for students, gamers, and tech enthusiasts, driving our growth across the state and country,” said Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies India.

The store will feature the entire range of Dell’s consumer products, including AI-powered laptops, desktops, and monitors, among other devices. It will also feature an exclusive “AI zone” and a gaming experience zone, which features new devices, interactive areas, and product presentations that the consumers and gamers of the city can experience. To make the store a valuable community asset, Dell also intends to collaborate closely with local partners. Additionally, the company aims to foster connections with the student community by providing attractive offers as Dell aims to create a destination where technology enthusiasts can interact with the latest advancements in a dynamic and futuristic setting.

Visit the store today: Shop no 10, Saral Complex, Basant Building, Naza Market, Lalbagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 180