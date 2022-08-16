Dell Technologies Launches its Thinnest & Lightest 13-inch XPS Laptop, the XPS 13 in India

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies has launched the new XPS 13 in India, to meet the evolving needs of the modern mobile world. The new XPS 13 is Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop, equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel EVO processors to help users get things done on the go. With a 4-sided InfinityEdge display and improved sound, the device stays true to the XPS aesthetic and offers an immersive entertainment experience whether streaming music, video-chatting with friends, or watching the latest blockbuster. In addition, improved battery life and a more comfortable typing experience make the new XPS 13 the perfect companion for multitasking with ease.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and GM – Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13. Not only is it the thinnest and lightest XPS 13 in the portfolio, but it’s also a device packed with exactly the features needed by today’s on-the-go users in a miniaturised yet effective manner.”

An engineering marvel that won’t weigh you down: The new XPS 13 is an engineering marvel designed to simplify the user experience so that technology almost blends into the background and the device functions as an extension of the user. Delivering on its mission of providing users with premium features in smaller and thinner form factors, Dell Technologies has “miniaturized” the motherboard to be 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021). It’s the smallest motherboard ever created and fitted for a Dell PC. The result of this advanced engineering is that the XPS 13 9315 is Dell’s thinnest (0.55”/13.99mm) and lightest (2.59lbs/1.17kg) 13-inch XPS laptop, while also being better sounding, high performing, and long-lasting. A smaller motherboard makes way for a larger 51Whr long-lasting battery and with Express Charge, users can get their device charged up to 80% in less than an hour.

Stunning display and minimalist design: The XPS 13 has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display with an FHD+ screen that offers high brightness, improved clarity, precise detail, and vivid colour to bring content to life. Eyesafe technology intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light without compromising the visual experience. Furthermore, users now enjoy their favourite movies on the move thanks to larger speakers that enable louder sound, deeper bass, and a better overall audio experience. The XPS 13 uses premium materials along with providing simplicity in terms of processes and finishes. By removing redundant steps and reducing finishes as well as materials, the laptop is entirely made from CNC machined aluminium and glass for beauty and durability. The laptop’s Sky-coloured tinted metal, which was inspired by nature, reflects a mindful, minimalist approach.

More sustainable than ever: In line with Dell’s long-standing commitment to reducing its environmental impact, the XPS 13 chassis is made of low carbon aluminium and produced using hydro-powered renewable energy sources, resulting in a 70% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to aluminium chassis made in traditional coal-powered facilities.

Availability: The new XPS 13 is available for purchase on Dell.com from 16th August 2022 and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) starting 25th August 2022.

