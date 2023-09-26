Dell Technologies launches a new Touch Monitor in India

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies is at it again – introducing what is sure to be another hit with displays, this time focusing on interactivity and convenience. The new Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor (P2424HT) is the world’s first 23.8-inch touch monitor with ethernet connectivity so you never have to worry about unstable network connections again. This new monitor is designed to provide a clutter-free, interactive experience that serves as a productivity hub—regardless of whether it is being used in retail, warehousing, home or in the office.

What do you need to know about this monitor? It all comes down to superior connectivity options, a natural on-screen touch experience, and convenience. See below for a detailed rundown of features:

Intuitive Experience: Enjoy interactivity with up to 10-point touch, meaning you can easily annotate, zoom, flick, swipe, drag, pinch, and tap with up to ten fingers on the screen at the same time. And do all this while enjoying consistent, vibrant colors with 99% sRGB across a wide viewing angle enabled by IPS technology. Furthermore, the ComfortView Plus feature helps reduce potentially harmful blue light emissions without compromising true-to-life colors.

Purposeful Design: The touchscreen monitor isn't much without an ergonomic form. This new monitor features an articulating stand design that allows users to transition it from a standard desktop monitor to a downward 60-degree angle touch orientation for a more comfortable touch position. It also offers height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and slant functionality so users can adjust the position of the screen to their liking for the task at hand, while the protective cushions on the bottom edge protect against bumps when the stand is fully compressed.

Easy & Comprehensive Connectivity: Single cable USB-C connectivity offers up to 90W power delivery, while RJ45 provides stable wired Ethernet connectivity. Two quick-access USB ports have been moved to the side of the display so users have quick and easy connections to accessories, and this can also be covered to maintain a sleek look when not in use. Rounding out this excellent productivity hub, the display also includes built-in HDMI and DisplayPort.

This monitor is designed with the environment in mind, it comes in 85% PCR (Post consumer Recyclable) plastic and is ENERGY STAR®, TCO Certified Edge and EPEAT® Gold certified, reinforcing Dell’s commitment to sustainability.

The new Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitors, priced INR 26,999, are available for purchase starting 26th September across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

