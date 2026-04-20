Dell Technologies introduces AI-powered Dell 15 in India, designed for smarter everyday life

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Dell Technologies launched the Dell 15 in India, designed for consumers who want to accomplish more throughout their day. Powered with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 2 series H processors with Arrow Lake architecture and a dedicated NPU for advanced on-device AI, the Dell 15 empowers users to enjoy smarter, seamless multitasking whether they are studying, working or connecting with family and friends. With features like dedicated Copilot key for instant access to intelligent assistance in Windows 11, adaptive thermal technology for smooth and quiet performance and ExpressCharge for fast power-ups, users can move through tasks with ease and stay connected longer. The Dell 15 brings together reliability, innovation, and sustainability in one device helping people do what matters most.

Performance and AI integration

The Dell 15 integrates Intel® Arc™ graphics and a dedicated NPU to handle AI workloads efficiently without compromising battery life such as editing presentations and video calls. It is further supported for seamless on-device AI processing. Available in Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 225H and Core Ultra 7 255H configurations, it balances performance and efficiency within a 28W power envelope. The dedicated Copilot key provides users with quick access to intelligent assistance, streamline task management, content creation and everyday computing needs.

Built to Boost Productivity

Designed to maximize productivity, the Dell 15 features an immersive 15-inch FHD display with up to 300 nits of brightness, delivering vibrant colors, sharp contrast and clear visuals across a wide range of environments. Its 3-sided narrow bezel maximizes screen space while maintaining a sleek, modern design, complemented by a Wide Viewing Angle panel and anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing. The Dell ComfortView software helps reduce harmful blue light emissions, making extended viewing experience during long working hours more comfortable. The built-in HD webcam, integrated microphones and AI-powered noise reduction ensure clear, reliable video calls in almost any environment. ExpressCharge technology delivers up to 80% battery in one hour, helping users stay connected and productive all day.

Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, vice president and general manager, APJ Consumer Business, Dell Technologies

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, vice president and general manager, APJ Consumer Business, Dell Technologies said, “We believe technology should empower individuals to achieve more, and the new Dell 15 does exactly that for our consumers in India. With work, learning and creativity evolving rapidly Indian users need devices that keep up with their changing needs. Every design and performance decision has been made with the end user in mind. As Dell Technologies continues to expand its portfolio across market segments, our commitment remains to bring the best products to a broader customer base at every price point.”

Mr. Anurag Arora, Senior Director and General Manager, Consumer Sales, Dell Technologies India

Mr. Anurag Arora, Senior Director and General Manager, Consumer Sales, Dell Technologies India said, “We are launching the Dell 15 to consumers across metro and non-metro cities in India. It has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian users. Whether you’re a student attending online classes, working from home or a family looking for a reliable device to stay connected, the Dell 15 has something for everyone. With advanced AI features for smarter assistance and reliable performance, it’s built to simplify daily tasks and keep users productive, entertained and connected all day long.”

Thoughtful Design for a Greener Future

Designed for both function and flexibility, the Dell 15 offers a choice of a durable polycarbonate chassis in Carbon Black or a more classic Platinum Silver, giving users a finish that fits their style. The full-size keyboard with a 10-key numeric pad enables faster input and calculations, while lifted hinges create an ergonomic typing angle that keeps wrists comfortable during extended use.

The Dell 15 is also built with sustainability in mind. The palm rest and bottom cover incorporate 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, while the battery is engineered with 90% reduced cobalt. The optional 65W USB Type-C adapter further uses 95% recycled plastic and up to 98% recycled aluminium in the thermal shield. It is shipped in 100% recycled or renewable packaging and certified with ENERGY STAR and EPEAT Gold with Climate+, reflecting a thoughtful design for users and the plane.

Pricing (Inclusive of taxes):

Dell 15 starts at INR 69,699

Offers:

Cashback of up to INR 5,000 on selected banks credit card EMIs

No Cost EMI is available on 3, 6, 9 and 12 months EMI plans for all banks credit cards and selected banks debit cards

1 year ADP at INR 99 and 1 year warranty extension at INR 299

Zero down payment finance options available

AI Zolo Pro – 1 year multi model subscription at INR 999 only

Availability

The new Dell 15 devices will be available for purchase across Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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