Dell Technologies India Unveils Industry’s Most Extensive AI PC Portfolio with Multi-Silicon Ecosystem

Dell Technologies, the number one provider of commercial AI PCs, has unveiled its newly redesigned AI PC portfolio featuring the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, purpose-built to drive seamless productivity and efficiency across diverse organizational needs. The new lineup stands out with advanced silicon options, including Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ processors, along with the continued success of Qualcomm Snapdragon® Copilot+ AI PCs. The new portfolio empowers professionals and organizations to leverage on-device AI, streamlining work tasks and fostering creativity. With the inclusion of the Dell Pro AI Studio, developers are equipped with a comprehensive toolkit to deploy AI applications with unprecedented ease and speed. Overall, this broadens access to the industry’s most extensive AI portfolio and an open technology ecosystem, enabling businesses to build AI applications tailored to their unique requirements.

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India stated, “Silicon innovation powers on-device AI, driving productivity and creativity for IT leaders, professionals, and users alike. Dell is propelling the AI-first era by delivering cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate AI into business operations. With our redesigned AI PC portfolio and the broadest range of silicon options, Dell empowers organizations to optimize workflows and scale their innovation. Committed to holistic AI adoption, Dell ensures every enterprise finds the perfect fit for their AI workloads, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly transforming landscape. As enterprises refresh their systems, Dell emerges as a leader, seamlessly integrating AI to enhance productivity and creativity, empowering businesses to excel.”

An Expanded AI PC Horizon: More Power, More Choice

With the rapidly evolving AI PC market, Dell has launched a powerful blend of next-generation processing technologies alongside hardware and software upgrades in its latest portfolio. Each of its silicon partners – Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm brings significant innovations that enhance the end-user experience and help customers navigate their AI PC choices for high performance, simplified IT, efficient on-device AI capabilities, and ultra-thin designs with exceptional battery life.

The new lineup includes the Dell Pro 14 and 16, Dell Pro 13, 14, and 16 Plus, and the Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ processors. They expand on the innovation introduced by the already existing Qualcomm Snapdragon® Copilot+ AI PCs, which set a new standard for AI-driven performance, speed, and efficiency. The Dell and Dell Pro desktops, available in micro, slim, and tower form factors, combine the power of Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors with AI-optimized NPUs for enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Complementing them are the Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) monitors for seamless connectivity and advanced collaboration features, holistically revolutionizing the workplace. Overall, this comprehensive range simplifies the AI PC ecosystem, making it easier than ever for professionals to select their ideal computing solutions.

Complex Workloads, Simpler Choices

Dell’s new business PC portfolios, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, empower organizations to make smarter, faster technology decisions while delivering an exceptional user experience. Designed with professionals in mind, these devices effortlessly combine style, performance, and functionality to meet the modern demands of diverse work environments. The Pro series offers an ideal solution for professionals prioritizing portability and productivity, boasting some of the smallest, lightest laptops in their class, while the Pro Max series ensures no compromise for users tackling the most demanding workloads like animation, video rendering, AI inferencing, and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs). Backed by Dell’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and security, these systems redefine workplace technology with the flexibility and power required to thrive in the digital age. With clear tiering strategies and upgraded Copilot+ PC experiences, Dell is setting a new standard for the future of business computing.

Embrace AI with Dell Pro AI Studio

Businesses aim to leverage AI models trained on their data to address specific challenges while running them locally on AI PCs, but the process is complex due to varying hardware requirements across different CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, and silicon vendors. Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry’s most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology. Dell validated tools and frameworks enable developers and IT administrators to build and manage AI software faster, reducing the development and deployment time by up to 75%, from six months to just six weeks.

Redefined Security Standards

Dell revolutionizes IT management and fortifies protection against evolving threats with the world’s most secure and manageable commercial AI PCs. Featuring advanced manageability software, IT teams can seamlessly oversee entire fleets of Dell Pro devices—encompassing PCs, displays, and accessories—via the industry’s first holistic device management solution. With rigorous supply chain controls and built-in security features, Dell’s commercial PCs empower businesses to stay resilient and secure in an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. This holistic approach reduces operational costs, streamlines setup, and maximizes uptime—advantages only Dell can deliver.

Innovating today for a greener tomorrow

Sustainability is central to Dell’s mission, and the latest product lineup highlights its commitment to sustainability and circular design. Innovations include the world’s first modular USB-C ports and mainboards for easier repairs and reduced e-waste, along with eco-friendly materials like recycled aluminum and bio-based plastics. Plus, improved battery chemistry has cut cobalt usage by 80%. Optional services like asset recovery and PC-as-a-Service further support sustainability. With Dell, cutting-edge tech and a greener future go hand in hand.

PRODUCT SUMMARY

Dell Pro 14: A Class Apart

Ideal for everyday tasks with Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ 300 Series CPU and an AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU

Textured Magnetite and Sleek Platinum Silver design for professionals on the go

Dell Pro Plus: Sleek, Versatile, and Powerful

Most scalable mainstream business laptops in the world

Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen™ 300 Series processors

Lightweight, durable chassis made with 50% recycled aluminum

30% quieter thermal system and unified BIOS for IT simplicity

Available in 13, 14, or 16-inch laptops or 2-in-1s for adaptability

Combining cutting-edge design, exceptional portability, and high-performance features, making them ideal for leaders

Dell Pro 13 & 14 Premium: Redefining Excellence

Ultra-light, slim laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processors and 60 Whr batteries

Dell Pro are the lightest and slimmest laptops, made with 90% recycled magnesium and the quietest laptops, with an advanced dual-fan system

Features Tandem OLED displays, the most advanced in any commercial laptop with the industry’s first 8MP+ IR camera with HDR technology

Battery-Saving Mini-LED Backlit Keyboard extends battery life by up to 4 hours

World’s only commercial PC with Zero-Lattice Keyboards

Optional Collaboration Touchpad, the world’s first on a commercial laptop, for seamless virtual meeting controls

Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) Displays

Dell UltraSharp: World’s first monitors (27 & 32 inch) to feature IPS Black technology and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for top-tier color accuracy. Only 4K monitors with a 5-star eye comfort rating for the world’s best eye comfort.

Dell’s Pro Plus (P Series) monitors provide versatile solutions for desktop use and video conferencing, featuring up to 4K resolution, a 14-inch portable monitor, and a 75-inch touch monitor, all designed to enhance productivity and efficiency

Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM) is the is the industry’s first singular application to manage and customize most PC accessory categories* further boosting productivity with intuitive tools

Dell Desktops: Space-Saving Everyday Productivity

The Dell 24 AIO features an FHD IPS display with 99% sRGB coverage and 50% higher contrast.

Available with Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs for AI-enhanced performance

Connect up to four FHD monitors using DisplayPort and Daisy Chaining or two 4K displays using HDMI 2.1 port on the Dell Slim and Dell Tower desktops

Dell Pro Desktops: Maximum Productivity

Dell Pro desktops are the most secure commercial PCs for elevated business productivity

Features AI PC options with Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ CPUs to cater to diverse business needs

Equipped with up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 or AMD Ryzen™ 8000 Series CPUs geared with DDR5 memory to tackle high-performance tasks efficiently

Pricing (Inclusive of Taxes): Available for orders in India

Notebooks Displays Desktops Model Starting Price (INR) Model Starting Price (INR) Model Starting Price (INR) Dell Pro 14 Plus (Intel) 1,73,441 Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt™ Hub Monitor 65,179 Dell Slim 53,206 Dell Pro 13 Premium (Intel) 1,92,777 Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor 82,899 Dell Tower 53,678 Dell Pro 14 Premium (Intel) 1,96,307 Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor 79,599 Dell 24 All-In-One 72,558 Dell Pro 14 (AMD) 74,849.71 Dell Pro 34 Plus USB-C Hub Monitor 74,199 Dell Pro Micro 53,914 Dell Pro 13 Plus (AMD) 84,608.32 Dell Pro 27 Plus QHD USB-C Hub Monitor 38,199 Dell Pro Slim 55,802 Dell Pro 14 Plus (AMD) 88,104.66 Dell Pro 14 Plus Portable Monitor- 28,199 Dell Pro Tower 56,628 Dell Pro 16 Plus (AMD) 96,562.90 Dell Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch Monitor 4,98,499 Dell Pro AIO 75,036

