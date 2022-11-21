Dell Technologies India launched social media campaign around cybersecurity

- Advertisement - -

With Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 coming to a close, Dell Technologies India launched a video-led social media campaign in line with its theme – #FortifyYourSecurity. Dell Technologies collaborated with content creators from various genres and Dell executives to drive relevant conversations around explaining data protection for people.

As the first part of the campaign, content creators posted short videos capturing anecdotes of their personal cybersecurity incidents. They then suggested their circle of influence to spread awareness and take charge of their cybersecurity. These video posts were then strung together by Dell Technologies India as the next part of their campaign along with bytes from various Dell executives underlining the message and the need for taking all steps necessary to protect oneself in cyberspace.

Conceptualized by 20:20 MSL and the communications team at Dell Technologies, the campaign created an avenue for people to share their experiences and initiate a conversation around cybersecurity at large. The campaign successfully garnered close to 6 Million impressions on Twitter within 3 days of its launch. The campaign hashtag – #FortifyYourSecurity trended at #2 on Twitter in India.

Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, of Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India

“Cybersecurity is no longer a boardroom discussion, but rather a reality for anyone who is connected to the internet. That’s the message we wanted to drive with our campaign – #FortifyYourSecurity. With the campaign video series, our goal was to encourage an actionable dialogue around safeguarding oneself from cyber threats and data breaches in a simple and relatable manner,” said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, of Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India. “We are delighted to have collaborated with CXOs, executives, and content creators to help us further our mission of building a cyber resilient future,” he added.

Dell Technologies India has been a frontrunner in seeding meaningful conversations around critical issues relating to cybersecurity. The last six weeks saw concentrated momentum as Dell planned and executed the second edition of its Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign. Dell Technologies recently entered a strategic collaboration with the Government of Karnataka’s Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity (CySeck) with the joint vision of building a cyber-resilient future for the state.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.