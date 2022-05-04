Dell Technologies Expands Multi-Cloud Experiences Across Cyber Recovery, Data Analytics and Partner Ecosystem

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies is delivering new cloud experiences, an expanded ecosystem, and offerings to help customers manage and protect applications across data centers and multi-cloud environments. These new offerings are designed to help organizations easily store, protect and control their data and applications across an increasing number of platforms and locations.

“Our customers want help reducing complexity and are seeking solutions that use a common approach to managing data wherever it lives – from public clouds, to the data center, to the edge & said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. “We are building a portfolio of software and services that simplifies on-premises and multi-cloud environments and offers.”



“We are making bold moves to deliver solutions that are connected and increasingly digital to create a superior health care experience for consumers,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our strategic collaboration with Dell is helping accelerate the value of our technology investments for our colleagues and consumers.”

“Data is distributed across more places than ever before. It’s in multiple data centers and in multiple public and private clouds, increasing the risks associated with cybersecurity. As the leader in the enterprise storage space, we realize that customers want simplicity, agility, and a consistent experience to safely manage their data across multiple cloud environments. With Dell Technologies PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure, we are expanding our multi- cloud ecosystem and data protection offerings for public clouds to secure and isolate data from ransomware attacks. Additionally, our APEX Cyber Recovery Services deliver a cloud experience that simplifies recovery from cyberattacks. We have also collaborated with AWS for CyberSense for Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS, which will enable organizations to monitor, adapt, secure and recover their data”, said Srinivas Rao, Senior Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India. “Data protection is a key priority for Dell Technologies, and our constant endeavor is to enable our customers to improve cyber resiliency, reduce the impact of cyberattacks, while also offering accelerated data recovery solutions”, he added.

Dell delivers cloud experiences for cyber recovery on-premises and in public clouds. Dell PowerMax, the world’s most secure, mission-critical storage,4 will introduce cyber resiliency advancements including cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments. CloudIQ ransomware capabilities help detect cyberattacks early to minimize exposure and speed recovery. PowerMax now offers up to 65 million secure snapshots to improve cyber recovery and increases efficiency with new 4:1 data reduction guarantee.

Dell PowerStore, the fastest ramping new architecture in company history, will deliver up to a 50%2 mixed workload performance boost and up to 66%3 greater capacity. Customers can better plan business continuity strategies with software-only high availability metro replication configured in as few as five clicks.

With the offering, organizations will be able to:

Use adaptive analytics, scan metadata and complete files, and implement machine learning and forensic tools to detect, diagnose and speed data recovery.

Monitor files and databases to determine if a cyberattack has occurred and identify the last known uncorrupted copy of data to speed a more secure and confidential recovery.

Dell demonstrates data storage services in public clouds

Building on January’s introduction of Project Alpine, Dell is demonstrating how its storage software could be used in public clouds such as AWS and Azure. Project Alpine will provide data mobility and consistent operations across on-premises and public cloud environments. Organizations will be able to quickly deploy or easily consume Dell storage software and services that will offer performance in the public cloud efficiency and protection based on industry-leading enterprise storage.2

With Dell storage software in the public cloud, customers will be able to seamlessly move data to the cloud and leverage cloud-based analytics services. Developers can write applications once and deploy them anywhere they are needed to create a consistent, cloud-native experience across multiple public clouds.

Dell and Snowflake collaborate to extend the multi-cloud experience

Dell and Snowflake will work together to connect data from Dell enterprise storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud. A first of its kind, this collaboration will give customers greater flexibility operating in multi-cloud environments, meet data sovereignty requirements, and easily turn data into insights wherever it resides.

Dell and Snowflake customers will be able to use on-premises data stored on Dell object storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud while keeping their data local or seamlessly copying it to public clouds. The companies will pursue product integrations and joint go-to-market efforts in the second half of 2022.

Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services is available today in the United States with broader availability planned for later this year. Dell Power Protect Cyber Recovery for Microsoft Azure will be globally available in the second half of 2022. CyberSense for Dell Power Protect Cyber Recovery for AWS will be globally available in the second half of 2022.

