Dell Technologies Expands Edge Innovations for Retailers

Dell Technologies (announces the expansion of its edge solutions to help retailers quickly generate more value and deliver enhanced customer experiences from data generated in retail locations.

From grocery merchandising and curbside pickup to frictionless checkout and loss prevention, retailers have embraced edge technologies to keep pace with industry demands and create better customer experiences. A recent study conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and commissioned by Dell found this growth will continue with 77% of retailers expecting to increase edge deployments significantly in the next two years1. However, without a holistic approach, new technologies across wide geographies and locations can lead to complex and siloed solutions that drive up a retailer’s IT management cost.

“Retailers are increasingly relying on IT technologies and data at the edge to offer more personalized and intelligent customer experiences that drive better business outcomes, dramatically accelerating the need for retailers to bring together siloed technologies,” said Gil Shneorson, senior vice president of edge solutions, Dell Technologies. “

“Edge Computing is critical to digital transformation in retail as demand for seamless and safe omnichannel shopping experiences grows. Today, new technologies like AI and ML are fast being adopted across retail operations, and Edge Computing can harness the full benefits of these technologies to ensure shopper satisfaction and loyalty, and drive business benefits. With Dell Technologies’ Edge Solutions, retailers can scale infrastructure, optimize the supply chain, manage employee efficiency, and deliver improved in-store experiences in real-time. Our solutions ensure retailers stay on top of customer trends by simplifying their Edge infrastructure and helping them deliver better shopper experiences. Further, Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies 4.0 streamlines operations, enables greater flexibility, and ensures business continuity and disaster recovery,” said Srinivas Rao, Senior Director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies, India. “

Dell’s edge solutions for retailers are the latest additions to Dell’s growing edge portfolio and complement the Dell Validated Design for Manufacturing Edge, which will soon support Digital Performance Management, PTC’s latest ThingWorx based solution. Dell ProDeploy and ProSupport services help retailers accelerate edge deployments and support their environments with more than 60,000 dedicated professionals and partners in more than 170 countries.

