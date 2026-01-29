Dell Technologies Enables NxtGen to Build India’s Largest AI Factory

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies announced that NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd, one of India’s foremost sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure providers, has selected Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions for building India’s first and largest dedicated AI factory. This milestone deployment will significantly expand India’s national AI capability, enabling large-scale generative AI, agentic AI, physical AI, and high-performance computing across enterprises, start-ups and government programs.

Dell will provide the core infrastructure, including Vertiv liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers, delivered through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems, for NxtGen’s new AI cluster, empowering the company to meet the growing demand for AI as a Service and large-scale GPU capacity.

This accelerated computing infrastructure is vital for advancing India’s AI mission, significantly expanding NxtGen’s AI cloud services for a diverse range of clients, from start-ups to academia and government. By empowering NxtGen with this advanced foundation, Dell is accelerating India’s next wave of AI development and innovation, ensuring critical access to high-performance AI capabilities across the region.

Powering the future of AI with advanced Dell AI infrastructure

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combines AI infrastructure, software and services in an advanced, full-stack platform designed to meet the most demanding AI workloads and deliver scalable, reliable performance for training and inference. Leveraging the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, NxtGen will deploy Vertiv liquid-cooled, fully integrated Dell IR5000 racks featuring Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform to build a cluster with over 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, all purpose-built for AI. These will be complemented by Dell PowerEdge R670 servers and Dell PowerScale F710 storage.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA offers a full stack of AI solutions from data center to edge, enabling organizations to rapidly adopt and scale AI deployments. The integration of Dell’s AI capabilities with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, networking, and software technologies provide customers with an extensive AI portfolio and an open ecosystem of technology partners. With more than 3,000 customers globally, the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA reflects Dell’s leadership in enabling enterprises with scalable, secure and high-performance AI infrastructure.

The comprehensive Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA portfolioprovides a simplified and reliable foundation for NxtGen to deliver advanced AI capabilities at speed and scale. This allows NxtGen to deliver on its core mission of providing sovereign, cost-effective and powerful AI services that help businesses grow and innovate, while at the same time reinforcing Dell’s commitment to providing the technology that drives human progress.

By equipping organizations like NxtGen with cutting-edge AI infrastructure and services, Dell is helping to unlock new possibilities and create a future where technology empowers everyone to achieve more.

Mr. Manish Gupta, president and managing director, India, Dell Technologies

“India’s rapid AI growth demands strong, reliable, and future-ready infrastructure,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, president and managing director, India, Dell Technologies. “Dell Technologies is addressing this need through the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, designed to simplify and scale AI deployments across industries. As the top AI infrastructure provider, we are enabling this shift by combining storage, compute, networking and software to accelerate AI adoption. Our collaboration with NxtGen brings these capabilities closer to Indian enterprises, helping them deploy AI efficiently and cost-effectively. This marks another step in our commitment to empowering India’s digital future through secure, scalable, and sovereign AI infrastructure.”

Mr. A. S. Rajgopal, managing director and chief executive officer, NxtGen

“NxtGen is committed to building India’s AI backbone,” said Mr. A. S. Rajgopal, managing director and chief executive officer, NxtGen. “This deployment marks a significant milestone for the country: India’s largest AI model-training cluster, built and operated entirely within India’s sovereign cloud framework. Dell Technologies has been critical in enabling this scale, performance, and reliability. Together, we are unlocking the infrastructure that will power the next generation of Indian AI models and applications.”

Mr. Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Asia South, NVIDIA

“India’s ambitious AI mission requires a foundation of secure, high-performance accelerated computing infrastructure to enable model and AI application development,” said Mr. Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Asia South, NVIDIA. “Dell’s integration of NVIDIA AI software and infrastructure, including NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, provides the AI factory resources to help NxtGen accelerate this critical national capability.”

