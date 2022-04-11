Dell Technologies Embraces Focused and Streamlined Approach for HPC as a Service

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies shares its strategy for HPCaaS or HPC as a service with a focused and streamlined approach on HPC modeling and simulation, machine learning and model training. High-Performance Computing or HPC technology allows the user to aggregate computational power of multiple servers by using advanced technologies such as parallel programming to solve complex problems, which are difficult and time consuming using standard compute devices. HPCaaS takes HPC to another dimension where the technology is offered as a consumption model leveraging Cloud delivery methodologies. This technology delivery can be offered through multiple modes, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud or through exascalers as public cloud. As a result, the same workloads for scientific computing and simulations run on local high-performance computing (HPC) systems can be run on HPCaaS.

While major cloud providers are attempting to offer everything at once to potential cloud users, Dell Technologies’ approach to the HPC public cloud is radically different from the existing solutions. The three main advantages Dell Technologies offers to its customers include: 1. Increasing agility; 2. Reducing complexity; and 3. Growing affordability.

Dell Technologies is focused on offering tailor-made cloud solutions that fit the customers’ needs much better than legacy clouds. The company has multiple customers across multiple domains leveraging HPC in their work stream and benefiting from this model and achieving the right outcomes. Some of the brand’s global clients include Mastercard, University of Florida, and the energy company ENI, among others. In India currently, Dell Technologies is enabling a plethora of customers across multiple verticals such as Automobile engineering, Govt. research and education or an EDA application to benefit from the HPC services from Dell. The brand has also deployed multiple petaflops scale systems for its customers to help them build their IPs and create competitive difference against others.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

“With the rapid implementation of HPC and growing dependence on big data, the technology tide may arrive sooner than expected. Dell Technologies sees a significant interest in this area across multiple segments and we are extremely bullish in partnering with our customers in their growth strategy around HPC. Our endeavor is to democratize HPC as a technology, and enable even smaller organizations to avail the benefits of HPC to derive intelligent outcomes. We strive towards developing and offering tailor-made cloud solutions that fit the exact requirements of our customers to help them achieve the right outcomes. With our HPCaaS solution, we are enabling customers who would have initially hesitated to adopt to benefit from these solutions.” said Mr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

With the rapid penetration of HPC and HPCass technology, Dell Technologies recognizes that organizations have varied needs and requirements and adopts a customized approach to hybrid cloud HPC, AI and HPDA. This allows the customers more control and provides them in a commanding position with options to craft a solution and/or consumption model that fits their needs and budget. HPCaaS drives the brand’s vision of democratizing HPC as a technology by eliminating the upfront CAPEX challenges that typically smaller organizations have. HPCaaS has a significantly shorter runway as the cluster is already there. With in-depth expertise in HPC technology and solutions across multiple workloads along with the ongoing partnerships with multiple vendors to offer HPCaaS, Dell Technologies is offering consumption models based on the brand’s ‘APEX’ as a Service solution. Additionally, Dell Technologies’ APEX as-a-Service solutions deliver IT infrastructure solutions for a wide range of data and workload requirements, enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, adapt to evolving requirements and stay in control of their IT operations.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) market size is projected to reach USD 55,866.78 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2028. The adoption of HPC has evolved with the evolution of technology. As consumption of data is increasing, computational models are becoming a reality and data complexity has started to take center stage, resulting in the increase in demand for HPC in India. Increased investments by the Government in education and research to push through the reality of exascale deployments is driving India’s growth to emerge as a key research hub as captive centers for global organizations. Several organizations across research, healthcare, life sciences, finance, manufacturing, and AI are already adopting HPC to simulate and predict efficient outcomes.

As the size of data grows, engineers, IT experts and scientists are working to solve larger and complex problems. HPC as a technology is growing and has a positive future. With HPC as a technology democratized, and increased adoption due ‘to as a Service’ model, Dell Technologies is rightly poised to realize the vision for customers in India and globally. Additionally, Dell technologies has invested in building its own IP and built fruitful partnerships with technology vendors to drive the adoption of HPC and HPCaas in India.

