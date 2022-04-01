Dell Technologies Elevates the Hybrid Work Experience

- Advertisement -

Team members have a new set of expectations when it comes to work. Technology that does what it was intended to do is now table stakes and building a strong employee experience is paramount. That’s why Dell Technologies is revealing a new portfolio of intelligent PCs, accessories, software and services to help solidify the future of hybrid work.

“Hybrid work is no longer an afterthought or a privilege, it is the standard,” says Ed Ward, president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “While employees are moving between locations to get work done, creating a productive experience is the priority. Our latest commercial portfolio continues to put collaboration, intelligence and security at the forefront, with increased investments that meet the diverse needs of people both today and in the future.”

According to new research from Dell Technologies, 44% of people want their leaders to empower them to choose their preferred working pattern and provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to do their jobs. Dell’s latest commercial portfolio aims to help IT teams deploy the best tools for the job.

Greater intelligence for an enhanced hybrid workstyle

At the forefront of Dell’s commercial portfolio sits Dell Optimizer, an integrated artificial intelligence software suite that powers the world’s most intelligent PCs with built-in AI – driving a more collaborative and personalized experience. New capabilities advance today’s hybrid workforce as people work from multiple locations, face increasing privacy risks and combat interruptions.

Privacy: With a comprehensive suite of new Intelligent Privacy features, users can conceal sensitive information on their screen if an intruder is detected, and the PC can automatically dim when the user looks away from the screen to protect data and conserve power.

Connectivity: Dell Optimizer features the world’s first simultaneous multi-network connection that lets users connect to two wired or wireless networks at once for faster data transfers and downloads. It also delivers less buffering and up to 30% lower latency.

Collaboration: Dell Optimizer features improved neural-noise cancellation to sense the worker’s surroundings, further reducing unwanted background noise for the user and others on the call. Dell Optimizer elevates its manageability by introducing modular installation. Users and IT admins alike now have the flexibility to choose which features to install.

Amplifying every aspect of work: Dell is launching new products for business leaders and users who need portability and performance – all with 12th Gen IntelCore processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium laptop or 2-in-1 offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. Available in a new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls.

Dell’s extremely portable yet durable Latitude 7330 Ultralight configurations the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop. Weighing 2.13lbs/0.967 kg, it incorporates all the ports required to balance productivity in a high-quality form factor without compromising Latitude grade reliability.

With increased video conferencing usage putting more strain on systems, the new Latitude 7000 series features higher performance processors and DDR5 memory options, while also improving thermals and acoustics. Pair the Latitude 2-in-1s with the new Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, the world’s first active pen with Tile location tracking that can be located via Bluetooth. Dell will also update its Latitude 5000 series and introduce a new Latitude 3330.

Creators and engineers can maximize performance and portability with new Dell mobile workstations, plus ecosystem solutions. The new Precision 5470 is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14” mobile workstation. It comes with up to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. Dell also introduces its thinnest and smallest 15- and 17-inch mobile workstations, the Precision 5570 and 5770.

Business and creative professionals can enhance their work in 4K clarity on the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitors. These are the world’s first monitors to feature groundbreaking IPS Black technology, providing rich contrast, deep blacks and improved viewing angles that boost a dual monitor usage experience. Along with the 16:10 Dell UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor, these monitors offer wide color coverage, ComfortView Plus for enhanced eye comfort, multitasking features and a host of connectivity ports.

As people transition between workspaces, ecosystem devices and IT services are essential for a seamless and simple experience.

The compact Dell Dual Charge Dock is the world’s first laptop docking station with a wireless charging stand for Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds that can support up to dual 4K monitors, perfect for a home office. The new and upgraded Dell ThunderboltTM Dock, with its future-ready modular design, supports easy upgradability from the previous generation, delivers lightning-fast charging via Thunderbolt™ 4 and is ideal for connecting multiple 4K displays, devices and peripherals in a typical office setup. The new Dell Universal Dock – best suited for shared hoteling workspaces – offers a consistent experience for any USB-C laptop and the highest number of ports in a universal dock.

In the era of conferencing, the new Dell Speakerphone and Dell Slim Conferencing Soundbar are the world’s most intelligent Microsoft Teams certified speakerphone and soundbar. They feature AI noise cancellation that reduces background noise, while preserving the clarity of human voices so users can enjoy a richer and clearer audio experience.

Sustainability & security: Sitting at the core of every product is Dell’s commitment to sustainability and security. The new Dell portfolios feature even more sustainable materials, including the world’s most innovative use of sustainable materials in the Latitude 5000 series. New packaging is made of 100% recycled and renewable materials – and is fully recyclable – and will be shipping on all new Latitude laptops, Precision Mobile Workstations and XPS devices, giving Dell the opportunity to make impact at scale.

Dell also offers the industry’s most secure commercial PCs – employing both software-based, above the operating system (OS) protections, and hardware-based, below the OS capabilities, to defend against current and future threats. New to all Dell Latitude devices is a Self-Healing Image Recovery that provides OS restoration after a catastrophic issue.

