Dell Technologies elevates hybrid work experience

Dell Technologies is revealing a new portfolio of intelligent PCs, accessories, software and services to help solidify the future of hybrid work.

“Hybrid work is no longer an afterthought or a privilege, it is the standard,” says Ed Ward, president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. “While employees are moving between locations to get work done, creating a productive experience is the priority. Our latest commercial portfolio continues to put collaboration, intelligence and security at the forefront, with increased investments that meet the diverse needs of people both today and in the future.”

According to new research from Dell Technologies,5 44% of people want their leaders to empower them to choose their preferred working pattern and provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to do their jobs. Dell’s latest commercial portfolio aims to help IT teams deploy the best tools for the job.

At the forefront of Dell’s commercial portfolio sits Dell Optimizer, an integrated artificial intelligence software suite that powers the world’s most intelligent PCs with built-in AI – driving a more collaborative and personalized experience. New capabilities advance today’s hybrid workforce as people work from multiple locations, face increasing privacy risks and combat interruptions. With a comprehensive suite of new Intelligent Privacy features, users can conceal sensitive information on their screen if an intruder is detected, and the PC can automatically dim when the user looks away from the screen to protect data and conserve power. Dell Optimizer features the world’s first simultaneous multi-network connection6 that lets users connect to two wired or wireless networks at once for faster data transfers and downloads. It also delivers less buffering and up to 30% lower latency. Dell Optimizer features improved neural-noise cancellation to sense the worker’s surroundings, further reducing unwanted background noise for the user and others on the call.

Dell Optimizer elevates its manageability by introducing modular installation. Users and IT admins alike now have the flexibility to choose which features to install.

Dell is launching new products for business leaders and users who need portability and performance – all with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel® Wi-Fi 6E. Creators and engineers can maximize performance and portability with new Dell mobile workstations, plus ecosystem solutions.As people transition between workspaces, ecosystem devices and IT services are essential for a seamless and simple experience.

The compact Dell Dual Charge Dock is the world’s first laptop docking station with a wireless charging stand for Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds that can support up to dual 4K monitors, perfect for a home office.

In the era of conferencing, the new Dell Speakerphone and Dell Slim Conferencing Soundbar are the world’s most intelligent Microsoft Teams certified speakerphone17 and soundbar.18 They feature AI noise cancellation that reduces background noise, while preserving the clarity of human voices so users can enjoy a richer and clearer audio experience.





