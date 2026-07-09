Dell Technologies brings AI-ready workstations and Deskside Agentic AI to India with the Pro Precision portfolio

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Dell Technologies announced its new Dell Pro Precision portfolio in India, a lineup of AI-ready workstations designed for professionals who demand high performance. As the global leader in workstations, Dell Pro Precision brings greater capabilities for AI workloads, complex simulations and advanced rendering directly to the desk. The company also introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI, which lets workgroups deploy and scale agentic AI workflows locally, avoiding the cost, latency and data sovereignty limits of cloud-only approaches.

The new lineup includes the Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14S,16S), Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14,16), Dell Pro Precision 7 series (14,16) and the Dell Pro Precision 7 T1. Designed for engineers, architects, designers, creators and power users, the new workstations combine strong performance, intelligent AI capabilities, premium mobility and enterprise-grade reliability.

Dell Deskside Agentic AI integrates Dell Pro Precision high-performance tower workstations and AI accelerators (including Dell Pro Max GB10 or GB300), NVIDIA NemoClaw open-source reference stack, CrowdStrike security and comprehensive Dell Services. It allows specialized workgroups to run AI agentic workloads locally, ensuring data privacy and predictable costs.

Why this matters

Organizations are investing more in AI applications, advanced engineering software and data-intensive workflows, driving demand for purpose-built workstations. An IDC Info Brief commissioned by Dell Technologies and Intel ‘Powering Future-Ready Computing with Workstations: Built for AI. Built for You’ found that across Asia Pacific, 95% of respondents expect workstations to play a critical or important role in AI initiatives over the next two years. In India, 95% of organizations surveyed reported higher productivity among workstation users, and 76% expect workstations to make up a larger share of their fleet within five years. Respondents also cited strong workstation use for AI deployment (77%) and data preparation (76%).

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, Client Solutions Group India, Dell Technologies

Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, Client Solutions Group India, Dell Technologies said, “The nature of professional work is changing rapidly. Data-intensive workflows, real-time collaboration and on-device AI are central to how teams deliver results. India’s professional community is at the forefront of AI adoption and they need hardware that matches their ambitions. This launch brings powerful, secure, and locally deployable AI directly to the people who build, design and innovate. With the new Dell Pro Precision portfolio and Dell Deskside Agentic AI, we’re helping organizations move AI from experimentation to production, without the cost or complexity of cloud-only approaches.”

Products launched:

Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14S,16S)

Dell Pro Precision 5 series 14Sweighs just 1.4kgs andisDell’s thinnest and lightest workstation ever and the thinnest entry mobile workstation with the latest H-class processors. It features a sleek three-sided aluminium design, providing a polished, robust build. Available with 14-inch and 16-inch display options and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated Intel Arc Pro graphics (up to 12 Xe) or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors with AMD Radeon PRO graphics, it delivers high performance for business and industry applications in an ultramobile form factor.

The large integrated graphics engine and shared memory complex add edge inferencing capabilities for AI workloads. ISV-certified (certified by independent software vendors) and equipped with up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPCAMM2 memory, it brings workstation capabilities to a broader range of users.

Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14,16)

Built for skilled industry professionals, the Dell Pro Precision 5 series delivers reliable performance for everyday workflows. The Pro Precision 5 14 combines Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors with a 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI tasks, optional NVIDIA RTX 500 Blackwell graphics, fast 8533 MT/s memory and up to two terabytes of Gen5 storage.

The Pro Precision 5 16 offers the same powerful processor and NPU, optional NVIDIA RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell graphics, responsive 8533MT/s memory and up to four terabytes of Gen5 storage for those who need more capacity.

Dell Pro Precision 7 series (14,16)

The Dell Pro Precision 7 14 is built for hybrid and on-the-go professionals who need power in a portable form. At its core are 45W Intel Core Ultra processors designed to handle advanced AI workloads. Users can configure the system with up to NVIDIA RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell (8GB) graphics, up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s memory and up to 4TB of storage for demanding applications. At 1.59 kilograms, the 7 14 delivers mobility without compromise.

The Dell Pro Precision 7 16 features 50W Intel Core Ultra processors with an integrated 50 TOPS NPU and up to NVIDIA RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics, providing the acceleration needed for AI development, simulation and visualization. With up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPDDR5x memory and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage, the 7 16 effortlessly handles large datasets and intensive workflows.

Dell Pro Precision 7 T1

The Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 enables users to effortlessly tackle large datasets, run complex analyses or optimize machine learning models with built-in AI power. It features Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with a dedicated NPU, enabling AI-powered applications to perform with greater speed and efficiency

Across the portfolio: Collaboration, security and sustainability

The Dell Pro Precision portfolio keeps professionals connected in the office, at home or on the move. It features Wi-Fi seven, optional 4G or 5G on select models, and high-resolution IR cameras so you’re always ready to collaborate. Built-in ports include USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and an optional SmartCard reader.

The portfolio delivers enterprise grade protection with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and ControlVault 3 Plus Advanced Authentication, both with FIPS 140–3 (Federal Information Processing Standard) certifications. Dell Trusted Workspaces adds secure supply chain controls, BIOS-level visibility, firmware protection and AI-based threat detection.

The new Dell Pro Precision portfolio incorporates recycled and low-impact materials across its design and packaging. Select models are EPEAT Gold registered with Climate+ designation, ENERGY STAR® certified and packaged using 100% recycled or renewable materials, reinforcing Dell Technologies’ continued commitment to advancing sustainability across its commercial portfolio.

A complete solution for production-ready deskside agentic AI with GB10 and GB300

As AI workflows shift toward agentic architectures, token usage compounds rapidly, driving cloud costs that can quickly become unsustainable despite falling token prices. Cloud-only strategies fall short on what matters at scale: economics, security and data sovereignty. Organizations running agentic AI need infrastructure that addresses all three and scales with workloads without requiring a rebuild every time they mature.

Dell Deskside Agentic AI is built around the reality that roughly over 50% of agentic workflows run on open-weight models. This is where the 30-billion to 284-billion parameter model range performs bulk reasoning that efficiently drives operations forward. From coding assistants and research agents to highly secure, private AI assistants for regulated industries, the solution offers a range of Dell high-performance workstations, each configured for different workload and budget requirements. With Dell Deskside Agentic AI, organizations can reduce spend up to 87% compared to cloud APIs, over two years.

Dell Pro Max with GB10: Compact and power-efficient system for small-scale, individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models.

Compact and power-efficient system for small-scale, individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models. Dell Pro Max with GB300: Powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip and Dell’s exclusive MaxCool technology for peak efficiency, this platform is purpose-built for inference of frontier-level AI models from 120 billion up to 1 trillion parameter models.

Pricing and Availability

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series is available now, starting at Rs. 1,49,000

Dell Pro Precision 7 Series is available now, starting at Rs. 2,25,000

Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 is available now, starting at Rs. 89,000

Dell Pro Max with GB10 is available now, starting at Rs. 4,99,0000

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S and 16S will be available from Aug 10, 2026

The Dell Pro Max with GB300 is expected to be available later in 2026.

Dell Deskside Agentic AI is available now.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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