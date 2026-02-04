Dell Technologies Appoints Richard McLaughlin as President of Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies has named Mr. Richard McLaughlin (Rich), as President of its Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China (APJC) region. He succeeds Peter Marrs, who will assume a senior leadership role with Dell’s team in North America.

As president, McLaughlin will drive corporate strategy and sales for APJC, covering Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and South Asia & Emerging Markets (SAEM). He will be based in the region and report to Mr. Pete Trizzino, president of Global Sales.

McLaughlin most recently served as senior vice president in the sales organization, overseeing a global team delivering technology solutions to multinational corporations. Since joining the company in 1999, he has held executive roles including vice president for Americas and director for global accounts in financial services. Prior to Dell, McLaughlin held sales leadership positions at IBM/Tivoli, Compuware, Princeton Softech and NCR.

Mr. Pete Trizzino, President, Global Sales, Dell Technologies

“Rich’s global expertise and customer-first mindset created meaningful outcomes for customers worldwide. I’m confident he will build on that momentum and drive continued growth in APJC,” said Mr. Pete Trizzino, President, Global Sales, Dell Technologies. “I’d also like to thank Peter for his leadership in APJC and look forward to his continued impact in his new role in North America.”

“We have tremendous opportunity in APJC, and I’m honored to take on this role working alongside our talented teams, valued customers and trusted partners,” McLaughlin said. “With a strong portfolio of solutions and a culture of innovation, we will help our customers embrace the power of AI, simplify processes and navigate this exciting new era of technology. Together, we’ll accelerate growth and achieve even greater success in this dynamic and important market.”

McLaughlin is passionate about team development, building strong customer relationships and giving back to the community.

McLaughlin holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University College of Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers College, New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117