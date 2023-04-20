Dell Technologies Announces the New Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One Desktop

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies today launched the new Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One (AIO) desktop in India. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the device delivers a complete package, ideal for students and creators, with the right combination of display, audio, connectivity, and storage capabilities. Additionally, the TV-like design with bottom-mounted stands thoughtfully provides users with enough space to place their keyboard while also managing the cables. Whether it’s social media, streaming movies, or finishing your work, the new Inspiron 24-inch delivers every time.

Delivers what matters most to you, in style: Dell Technologies continues to elevate computing experience by delivering the best of both worlds – design and display. The new Inspiron 24 AIO has a narrow 4-sided border display with a touch option, which means watching the latest blockbuster or creating an impactful presentation will be more seamless than ever. The desktop also includes an FHD IPS display with an improved colour gamut for a stunning viewing experience. Jumping on video calls and connecting with your friends will be more fun thanks to the pop-up FHD camera with a tilt feature, which is paired with temporal noise reduction hardware and a wide dynamic range software. The pop-up camera also gives users complete control over their video feeds. These features are complemented by the desktop’s ability to function as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to listen to their favourite music on dual 5W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos.

Unwinding after a long day of work and classes with the latest episode of a favorite show is now more convenient with the Dell ComfortView Plus feature and a flicker-free display panel that help reduce eye strains. Adding to its appeal, the desktop is available in two elegant colors, Pearl White and Assent Solid, which embody a sense of sophistication and style.

Superior connectivity and storage capabilities: The new AIO desktop is equipped with one Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port at the side for a convenient and quick connection to peripherals and devices. Additional ports are available at the back side of the device, including HDMI in and out ports that would allow the device to function as a second display, without having to switch on the device. With storage option of up to 1TB SSD, users can run all their programmes without sacrificing speed. Finally, Intel WiFi 6E provides users with faster internet speeds, making it easier to share large files.

Availability: The new Inspiron AIO desktop will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select Large Format Retail from 24th April 2023 onwards.

More Related : Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429