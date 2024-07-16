Dell Technologies announces new XPS and Inspiron line-up of Copilot+ AI PCs with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus processors

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies officially announces the new consumer Copilot+ AI PCs in India, namely the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus. Transforming AI experiences a notch, both devices debut the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon® processors. The XPS 13 is equipped with the Snapdragon® X1 EliteX1E-80-100 CPU, while the Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon® X Plus X1P-64-100 processor at its core. Both machines offer all-day battery life, allowing users optimum hassle-free search, create, and work experience. The ability of AI processing locally on the device with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU, coupled with the Copilot+ feature, will redefine the overall AI experience, commencing a new era of performance across productivity, efficiency, and convenience.

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “We’re thrilled to introduce our Dell Copilot+ AI PCs to the Indian customers. This innovative lineup, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, demonstrates our commitment in empowering users to achieve more and unlock their full potential with AI technology.”

Mr. Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India

Mr. Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “With the new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, we are setting the latest benchmark in personal computing. Equipped with AI capabilities that intuitively adapt to users’ needs, offer smarter performance and connectivity, and seamless multitasking, these devices open AI experience to a new array of users.”

Mr. Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dell to bring the revolutionary Snapdragon X Series platforms to the latest XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 laptops, transforming PC experiences in India. United by our mission to innovate, this partnership marks a pivotal development in India’s PC ecosystem. Snapdragon X Series’ advanced AI capabilities and unmatched power efficiency will redefine the user experience, enabling seamless multitasking, enhanced security, and a wide array of other use cases. The platforms offer cutting-edge AI features for creativity, video conferencing, security, and productivity, with rapid performance and enhanced security through the Qualcomm Sensing Hub. Users will benefit from extraordinary performance, battery life, and new AI experiences, making this a significant leap in the AI PC era, catering to the evolving needs of both consumers and professionals.”

Unparalleled creative efficiency

Building upon the premium XPS lineup, the XPS 13 heralds a new era of AI in an already iconic portfolio. This model is the thinnest and lightest XPS yet, taking sleek design to a new height. Powered by the Snapdragon® X1 Elite X1E-80 CPU, the XPS 13 delivers game-changing performance and battery life, with up to 27 hours on a single charge, thanks to its three-tier architecture, comprising of CPU, GPU, and NPU. Specifically, with up to 27 hours of streaming on an FHD+ display, the XPS 13 boasts the longest runtime of any Snapdragon® laptop. The OLED display option, the first on any laptop in the world, delivers higher brightness and lower power consumption to stay active more than 10% longer compared to the previous generation of OLED display. In addition, the combination of the Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU ensures stunningly smooth graphics for streaming, sharing, and creating, all while improving power efficiency, reducing heat emissions, and minimizing noise. Ultimately, the XPS 13 is an avant-garde device that redefines performance, efficiency, and design possibilities.

Ideation and expression, reimagined

Renowned for delivering seamless connectivity, portability, and versatile performance, the Inspiron lineup has always ensured user readiness, whatever its plethora of use cases – content creation, streaming movies, or simply performing everyday tasks. Charging yet again in this very direction is the new Inspiron 14 Plus with its revolutionary on-device AI, powerful performance, and smartphone-like ease of use for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. This device also boasts of revolutionary all-day battery life, allowing up to 21 hours of local video playback or up to 15 hours of streaming 4K content with a single charge on a QHD+ display. Beyond text-based commands, users can leverage voice commands thanks to its dual microphones, which effectively capture one’s voice for a seamless audio experience. With Qualcomm’s Always-On Sensing technology and presence detection, this device securely logs users in while ensuring better privacy by preventing onlookers from viewing the screen content. Additionally, the Snapdragon® compute platforms support a multitude of applications for productivity, browsing, video conferencing, and multimedia, delivering mobility and productivity across various tasks.

Reclaim lost hours with new AI experiences

The new XPS 13 and the Inspiron 14 Plus introduce innovative AI experiences powered by the Snapdragon® X Series platforms, allowing users to reclaim time and focus on tasks that matter the most.

Using Cocreator , users can create AI-generated images using a combination of descriptive words and brushstrokes. They can iterate the image in real-time to make it exactly as how they need it to be when they need visuals for a PowerPoint presentation or want to unlock creativities.

, users can create AI-generated images using a combination of descriptive words and brushstrokes. They can iterate the image in real-time to make it exactly as how they need it to be when they need visuals for a PowerPoint presentation or want to unlock creativities. Live Captions adds the ability to translate any live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English, making it even more seamless to connect with friends and colleagues on video calls.

adds the ability to translate any live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English, making it even more seamless to connect with friends and colleagues on video calls. New Windows Studio effects adjust lighting and offer new creative filters to enhance call collaboration.

Pricing and Availability (inclusive of taxes)

The new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available to customers across Dell.com, DES, large format retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales along with, multi-brand outlets and Amazon.in starting 16 July, 2024.

The XPS 13 will be available in three variants. The base variant costs INR 1,39,990 while the highest-end variant costs INR 1,69,990.

The Inspiron 14 Plus will be available in two variants. The base variant costs INR 115,590 while the higher-end variant costs INR 119,590.

Retail Benefits for the Consumer

XPS 13:

No cost EMI options with leading banks and NBFCs

Cashback of up to ₹10,000 with leading banks

1-year extended warranty for ₹4,999

Da Milano bag worth ₹15,499 for just ₹999

Inspiron 14 Plus:

No cost EMI options with leading banks and NBFCs

Cashback of up to ₹5,000 with leading banks

1-year extended warranty for ₹999

Sennheiser headset worth ₹8,990 for just ₹1,999

