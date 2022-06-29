Dell Technologies Announces its all-new Latitude and Precision Portfolio

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies debuted its latest commercial portfolio in India to further elevate the hybrid work experiences for organizations. Packing the ideal combination of collaboration, intelligence, and security, the new Latitude and Precision devices have been reimagined with thinner builds, premium features, and sustainable packaging. For business leaders and customers that need portability and performance, all the latest commercial devices come equipped with 12th Gen IntelCore™ processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, Sr. Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said, “Work is no longer limited to the 9–5 culture and the work PC is no longer just relegated to work. The new-age devices need to become a complete endpoint solution. That is why we created an accessible and personalized approach to our latest commercial portfolio that is outcome-driven for today’s rapidly evolving workplaces. The new Latitude and Precision devices reflect our hybrid work expertise and cutting-edge technology, both of which help customers simplify their IT and steer the future of work with the best employee experience.”

Optimal balance of premium features and intelligent performance

Dell’s new Latitude line offers the ultimate collaboration companion for execs and high-performance business leaders who want stylish productivity without compromise.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. Available in new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls

is an ultra-premium PC offering the and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. Available in new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls Dell’s extremely portable yet durable Latitude 7330 Ultralight configurationis the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop . Weighing 0.967 kg, it incorporates all the ports required to balance productivity in a high-quality form factor without compromising Latitude grade reliability

configurationis the . Weighing 0.967 kg, it incorporates all the ports required to balance productivity in a high-quality form factor without compromising Latitude grade reliability Be it a team leader, director, or a project/product manager, the new Latitude 7430 provides an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy

provides an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy Available in laptop and 2-in-1 form factors, the devices are built to offer high performance with seamless collaboration and connectivity for at-the-desk or on-the-go versatility

Creators and engineers can maximize performance and portability with new Dell mobile workstations

Precision is the professional class grade with powerhouse systems that are designed to handle the most intensive workloads with ease.

The new Precision 5470 is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14” MWS. It comes with up to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTXA1000 Graphics. It delivers performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations. More power means more heat, making the Precision 5470’s cooling system vital to its performance, especially in such a streamlined design. To overcome this challenge, Dell engineers developed an innovative new thermal management system that fits within the confines of the compact system without sacrificing memory or the convenient Thunderbolt™ ports. Dell has included a patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan with liquid polymer blades to help the system run at high speeds needed for complex workflows. The company’s first bonded hinge architecture was developed to improve hot air exhaust, also contributing to the optimized system performance

is the It comes with up to 12th Gen IntelCore i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTXA1000 Graphics. It delivers performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations. Packing all that power and more is the Dell’s thinnest and smallest 15-inch MWS, the Precision 5570 comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.

MWS, the comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics. These two mobile workstations are built around an immersive edge-to-edge 14” Infinity Edge display in a compact footprint for highly mobile creators, engineers and specialty professionals. The display comes with TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light filter that doesn’t consume resources or affect the true color in which your ideas deserve to be seen.

Precision workstations have delivered innovative technologies that power some of the most data and graphic-intensive applications and have now levelled up. Equipped with up to 12th Gen IntelCore i7 processors and optional NVIDIA T550 (4GB) DDR6 Graphics, the 14” Precision 3470 comes with advanced thermal management with customizable thermal tables.

Sustainability, intelligence & security

Sitting at the core of every commercial product is Dell’s commitment to sustainability, intelligence and security. Dell’s AI-based software, Optimizer, learns diverse work styles and responds to users’ needs, automatically improving application performance, battery run-time, audio settings and privacy. Two new features that take this intelligence to the next level include:

New intelligent privacy features – Onlooker Detection, Look Away Detect and SafeScreen – dim the screen when the user looks away, conceals sensitive information and projects when an onlooker is detected

With mobility at the core of the Precision 5470, it offers the world’s first simultaneous multi-network connection for faster data and video downloads—something every creator needs!

The new Dell portfolio features even more sustainable materials. The packaging is made of 100% recycled and renewable materials – and is fully recyclable, allowing Dell to make an impact at scale. Dell also offers the industry’s most secure commercial PCs – employing both software-based, above the operating system (OS) protections, and hardware-based, below the OS capabilities, to defend against current and future threats.

