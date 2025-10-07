Dell Technologies announces Atul Mehta as channel leader for India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies announces the appointment of Mr. Atul Mehta as Senior Director and General Manager – India Channels. In this role, Atul will be responsible for driving strategic channel partnerships and accelerate growth across Dell’s partner ecosystem in India.

Based in Gurgaon, Atul will be a key part of the India leadership team and report to Ravi Bharadwaj, Vice President, partner ecosystem APJC at Dell Technologies.

Atul Mehta succeeds Vivek Malhotra who is moving into a new role supporting India sales within the organization.

Mr. Ravi Bharadwaj, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem APJC at Dell Technologies

“We’re excited to have Atul lead our channel operations in India. His deep understanding of the Indian market will be instrumental in strengthening our channel ecosystem. Atul’s commitment to partner success and innovation will help us deliver even greater value to our customers in India,” said Mr. Ravi Bharadwaj, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem APJC at Dell Technologies. “I would also like to thank Vivek for his exceptional leadership over the years and am excited for his next chapter within the company,” he added.

Speaking about his new role, Mr. Atul Mehta said, “India’s technology landscape is transforming rapidly with the rise of AI and generative AI technologies. Our channel partners play a crucial role in harnessing this potential. I’m excited to collaborate with our incredible partner community to drive innovation, growth and meaningful impact for businesses across India.”

Atul brings over 20 years of industry expertise and has been with Dell Technologies since 2007. In his most recent role as the General Manager of the India Consumer Business, Atul guided the team through strong growth and transformation over the past five years. Atul is recognized for his strategic leadership, focus on results, and commitment to building collaborative partnerships.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 216