Dell Technologies and Alienware Unveils the New Alienware 16 Aurora, Launching Exclusively on Amazon Prime Day

Dell Technologies and Alienware launched the Alienware 16 Aurora in India, setting a new benchmark for gaming enthusiasts who value performance and portability. Designed for gamers on the move, this state-of-the-art laptop combines top-tier power with a sleek, travel-friendly design that easily fits into backpacks and is designed for everyday comfort, while boasting a sleek, premium aesthetic that blends minimalism with fluid, modern design. The Alienware 16 Aurora will be available exclusively during Amazon Prime Day in India, starting July 12, 2025. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ (Series 2) processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 GPUs, the Aurora is engineered to handle even the most demanding AAA games with ease. Its advanced thermal management ensures peak performance during intense gaming sessions, while its emphasis on portability offers unparalleled convenience for gamers who refuse to compromise on quality. As the first laptop in Alienware’s esteemed Aurora lineup, the 16 Aurora sets a new standard for versatility, blending high performance with adaptability. Whether you’re honing your skills or tackling new challenges, this laptop is designed to empower gamers and elevate their experience to the next level.

Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “Inspired by the iconic Alienware Area-51 and Aurora desktops, the Alienware 16 Aurora reimagines their legendary power in a sleek, portable design with fluid contours that enhance comfort and mobility. Launching during Prime Day, this new device represents a bold statement of ambition and confidence in our innovation. It’s a testament to Alienware’s unwavering dedication to delivering best-in-class gaming experiences. Designed for gamers who demand uncompromising performance, deep customization, and exceptional craftsmanship, the Alienware 16 Aurora brings cutting-edge gaming right to your fingertips.”

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies

Mr. Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies stated, “By fusing Alienware’s iconic design DNA with a sophisticated yet minimalist aesthetic, the Alienware 16 Aurora carves out a distinctive paradigm within our gaming arsenal. Launching on Amazon Prime Day, delivers on Dell’s commitment of an omnichannel approach as we continue fostering deeper connection with our audience. With Alienware, now more sleek and AI-enabled, the Aurora laptops are designed to make browsing, traveling and daily tasks effortless and enjoyable.”

Leviathan Performance

The Alienware Aurora series isn’t just about performance, it’s about dominating the game. Armed with up to an Intel® Core™ 7 (Series 2) CPU and the mighty NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 GPU, powered by the revolutionary NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and AI, the Alienware 16 Aurora is a beast unleashed. Crafted to shatter limits, the RTX 50 Series with NVIDIA Max-Q technology delivers optimized battery life and performance without compromise, pairing jaw-dropping graphics fidelity with the freedom to play wherever one wishes to. Under the hood, it roars with 115W Total Performance Power, 85W Graphics Power, and a 45W Thermal Design Power, numbers that promise unrestrained, extreme performance. Add in blazing-fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots and two user-upgradeable DDR5 SO-DIMM memory slots, and it’s got all the room needed to store worlds, conquer them, and seamlessly hop to the next. Altogether, it’s a marvel built for one thing: pure, undistracted power that keeps you locked into the game, eyes forward, with nothing to pull you away from victory.

Sleek Lines. Frosty Masterpiece.

The Alienware 16 Aurora is a masterpiece of purposeful design, crafted with premium materials that not only look stunning but elevate everyday use. Its anodized aluminium lid, adorned with an iridescent Alienware logo, pairs beautifully with a sturdy magnesium alloy interior frame, delivering a laptop that feels as solid as it is sophisticated. Gone is the bulky rear thermal shelf, instead, this streamlined design champions advanced thermal performance while staying sleek and portable. Soft, flowing contours make it a pleasure to hold, while the striking new Interstellar Indigo colorway with its satin finish offers a whole new perspective to gaming PC aesthetics. The thoughtful touches don’t stop there: opening and closing the lid is effortlessly smooth, thanks to a gently angled front edge and a pillowed palm rest that keeps hands comfortable through marathon gaming sessions.

What’s more? Its advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ cooling architecture is taken even further with a new Cryo-Chamber design that subtly raises the rear of the laptop, channeling focused airflow exactly where it’s needed most. Dual fans with ultra-thin blades and three robust copper heat pipes keep the system running cool, even when gameplay heats up. And for those who wish to dial things down? Stealth Mode can be engaged with a single button press, transforming the Aurora into Quiet Mode, as discreet as Colt Vahn sneaking through Blackreef in Deathloop. This also improves battery life. In short, the Alienware 16 Aurora doesn’t just keep up with gaming adventures, it makes every moment cooler, smoother, and unmistakably Alienware.

Total Sensory Immersion

Absolute immersion and the Alienware 16 Aurora go hand in hand. Its stunning 16” WQXGA 120Hz display dazzles with 300 nits brightness and sRGB 100% colour coverage, all while ComfortView Plus technology keeps one’s eyes fresh during marathon sessions. Coupled with two rich 2W speakers powered by Dolby Audio™, Wi-Fi 7 for blazing connections, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port for lightning-fast, lag-free gaming, it’s built for players who demand more. With all this, the Alienware 16 Aurora doesn’t just raise the bar, it obliterates it, pulling one deeper into their worlds than ever before.

Pricing & Availability (Inclusive of taxes)

The new Alienware 16 Aurora will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from July 12-14, 2025, as part of Prime Day, at a starting price of INR 129990. It will also be available for purchase from 17 July 2025 at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, and large format retail partners such as Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales along with multi-brand outlets.

