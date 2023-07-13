Dell Technologies and Alienware to debut the Alienware m16 AMD edition on Amazon Prime Day

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies and Alienware announced the two AMD variants of the Alienware m16 gaming laptop in India to meet the diverse needs of Indian gamers. The device will be available exclusively as a part of Amazon Prime Day in India from July 15-16.Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000H series processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU, the laptop is a performance behemoth made to deliver an all-encompassing gaming experience. It sports a 16:10 aspect ratio display with a maximum refresh rate of 480Hz, the Legend 3.0 design, and the Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal architecture.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “Leveraging the success of our gaming devices launched earlier this year, the Alienware m16 AMD edition further strengthens our commitment to providebest-in-class gaming devices for gamers who are looking for performance, personalization, and high-impact innovation.”

Supercharged gameplay

The Alienware M series laptops imply power, high frame rates and maximized graphics settings, which allow gamers to revel in their favorite AAA gaming titles. Available with up to AMD Ryzen™ R9-7845HX CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU, the Alienware m16is the perfect laptop for playing your favorite high-graphic gaming titles orcherishing storylines on the go. This experience is further aided by the advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design and redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to improve cooling and controls. To ensure that users feel closer to their entertainment, the device is also equipped with Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Vision™.

The performance of the device is supported by a 16:10 aspect ratio screen with an option to choose between a 165Hz and 480Hz refresh rate.

Availability and Pricing (Inclusive of taxes)

The new Alienware m16 AMD edition will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from July 15-16, 2023, as part of Prime Day. The base variant of the laptop costs INR 192990, while the higher-end variant costs INR 299990.

