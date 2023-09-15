Dell Technologies and Alienware Launch the Second Gaming Experience Store in Kolkata, India

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies and Alienware, unveiled the second gaming experience storein India. Located in Kolkata’s E-Mall, the store is a perfect fusion of cutting-edge design features, interactive areas, and product presentations offering gamers an all-encompassing experience. The new store strengthens Dell’s commitment tothe Indian gaming community and provides first-rate experiences with its latest devices.Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, and Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies India hosted the store’s inauguration.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India.

“The gaming industry in India is growing and for a significant number of people, it’s becominga way of life and a career. Dell and Alienware have always been at the forefront of evolving and innovating gaming experience, and this new store clearly demonstrates our commitment. The new Gaming Experience Store in Kolkatafurther strengthens the legacy of the Alienware brand, while alsocreating a destination for e-sports game leagues and gaming enthusiasts,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India.

Similar to theGaming Experience Store in Delhi, the Kolkata storecombines creative design features and cutting-edge technologies that engages players in a riveting world of immersive gaming. The “Battle Zone” area will be the place for players to engage in combat while testing the full gaming ecosystem, including laptops, desktops, and accessories.

Gamers in Kolkata and surrounding areas now have a new ultimate destinationin town to experience unlimited access to the latest titles and a futuristic atmosphere with a cozy ambience.Everything is prepared by keeping the gamers at the core, further creating a complete gaming ecosystem they can enjoy in one place.

Visit the store today: E-Mall, Central Avenue, Biplabi Anukul Chandra St., Bowbazar, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700072.

