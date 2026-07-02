Dell Technologies and Alienware expand gaming access in India with the Alienware 15

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Dell Technologies and Alienware announced the launch of the new Alienware 15 in India, the brand’s most accessible gaming laptop to date as the country’s growing community of gamers increasingly seek gaming experiences at a wider range of price points. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 260 and Ryzen 5 220 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and 4050 graphics, the laptop brings Alienware’s proven performance standards and engineering quality to a broader audience of Indian gamers for the first time.

Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, vice president and general manager, consumer business, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies

Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, vice president and general manager, consumer business, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies commented on the launch, “Gaming in India has evolved into a dynamic, experience-driven category, shaped by consumers who prioritize devices that perform well and can last long. At Dell and Alienware, we believe great engineering is about making the right choices, not just adding more specifications. The Alienware 15 reflects that belief, and we are proud to bring it to a broader community of Indian gamers.

Mr. Anurag Arora, senior director and general manager, Consumer Sales, India, Dell Technologies

Mr. Anurag Arora, senior director and general manager, Consumer Sales, India, Dell Technologies said, “We are seeing growing demand from consumers, specifically in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who want access to quality gaming experiences. With the Alienware 15, we are expanding access to the Alienware portfolio. Indian consumers want to understand the value they are getting, how a device will perform in everyday use and where they can buy it with confidence. Through our robust retail and partner ecosystem, we help make that decision simpler.”

Form meets function

The Alienware 15 offers a sleek and comfortable design without compromising on durability. The Alienware 15 pairs a Nova Black colour with durable polycarbonate resin to deliver a premium metallic finish. Its fluid contours, pronounced V-rail and 180-degree hinge are designed to make the laptop easier to open, adjust and use across gaming, studying and everyday computing. The result is a gaming system in a sleek and comfortable design that maintains Alienware’s focus on durability. The laptop has also been tested for everyday resilience, including accidental liquid spills of up to 60ml or 2 ounces and accidental drops up to 18 inches on all six faces and four corners.

Precision Cooling and Advanced Thermals

The Alienware 15 features Alienware Cryo-tech, designed to help keep performance stable during demanding gaming sessions. Vents below the laptop and above the keyboard direct cool air into the system, while a dedicated exhaust expels hot air. The thermal design helps manage heat not only during gaming, but also during streaming and everyday multitasking. It supports sustained performance while helping protect internal components over time.

Immersive performance with a stunning display

The Alienware 15 features a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering crisper visuals and more vertical screen space than standard FHD. A 720p webcam, dual-array microphone, white-backlit keyboard and multitouch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling allow gamers to stay connected without compromise during gameplay, streaming and voice chat.

For quieter settings, Stealth Mode allows users to switch from Performance mode to Quiet mode, helping reduce fan noise when possible. It gives gamers flexibility to move between gameplay, streaming, study and shared spaces.

Pricing and Availability (Inclusive of taxes)

The new Alienware 15 starts at INR 115,990.

Available offers

10% cashback up to INR 10,000 on select banks

Zero down payment finance options available

No Cost EMI is available for 12 and 24 months on select banks credit/ debit cards

Get Alienware 25 320Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2525HM worth INR 22,632 for INR 9999

Alienware 15 will be available for purchase at Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores and on e-Commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart as part of Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale respectively. Pre orders start July 2, 2026

Click to pre-order on Dell.com here

Click to pre-order on Amazon here

Click to pre-order on Flipkart here

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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