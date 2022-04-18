Dell Technologies and Alienware amp up portability and performance with the launch of Alienware X14 and m15 R7 in India

- Advertisement -

Manifesting its vision of best-in-class gaming innovation, Dell Technologies, and Alienware, today, launched the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming and the company’s most powerful 15-inch gaming devices in India. Fusing sterling performance and exceptional design, the Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7 are packed with the latest 12th Gen IntelCore H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs, enabling an immersive gaming experience.

Distinguished by incredible brightness, more vibrant colours, sharper contrast, and richer details, along with sounds that move all around the user with three-dimensional precision, one will always feel like they are truly inside the game.

Mr. Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies,

Commenting on the much-awaited launch of the new laptops, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Gamers seek devices that stop at nothing and Alienware has been at the forefront of this segment with its tech and innovation. The Alienware X14 sets many worlds and segment-first while the Alienware m15 R7 is an engineering marvel uniting form-factor and highest specs making it our most powerful 15” gaming device to date. As a pioneer in gaming, we have loaded both devices with the best graphics, temperature control, powerful performance, and mobility to enthuse casual and professional gamers along with content creators.” “Our products and innovation are a result of gamer’s zeal and our insatiable hunger to establish ourselves as the gold standard in the gaming industry!”

To keep performance high and thermals under control, the advanced Alienware PCs offer Cryo-Techcooling technologies including five tailored power state settings (Full Speed – max power, Performance mode – graphics priority, Balanced mode – balanced CPU/GPU, Battery saver mode, and Quiet mode – acoustics priority) that ensure all sensors drive airflow where needed and as desired by the user. Such customizations are allowed through the Alienware Command Centre.

Additionally, the X14 is engineered with a 144Hz refresh rate FHD (1920×1080) resolution and the m15 R7 comes in 2-display options of 165Hz FHD and 240Hz QHD (2560×1440). Likewise, the devices have support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies that allow the display to operate quickly while offering smooth gaming visuals which would be particularly important during high-speed action scenes on both the devices.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429