Dell Technologies and Alienware add two new gaming machines to its iconic 2023 gaming armada in India: The Alienware m16 and x14 R2

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies and Alienware launched the new Alienware m16 and x14 R2 gaming laptops in India. Designed to deliveran ideal blend of premium performance and portability, the new devices feature the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40-Series GPUs. Headlining with a 16:10 display, both laptops are equipped with the iconic Legend 3.0 design, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0 to provide gamers with superior features in compact form factors.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India

Commenting on the launch, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, India said, “In line with evolving trends, forecasts, and feedback from the gaming community, we are excited to introduce our latest additions to the Alienware portfolio, which is premium, luxurious, portable and for gamers who prioritize performance. Designed for today’s pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-to for gaming.”

The Alienware m16, where power meets portability

The Alienware M series laptops imply power, high frame rates and maximized graphics settings, which allow gamers to revel while playing their favourite titles. The new Alienware m16 does exactly that by offering up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 13900HX CPUs, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 GPU, and up to an enormous storage of 9TB.The advanced Alienware Cryo-tech™ thermal design elevates the gaming experience by applying the Element 31 thermal interface material to both the CPU and GPU to dissipate heat, as well as the expanded vapour chamber that covers the CPU and GPU to help draw heat away.The four ultra-thin fans increase internal airflow by nearly 25% by pulling airthrough 7 heat pipes and out 5 vents.

This powerhouse performance is complementedbya 16:10 aspect ratioscreen and a QHD+ display with an option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate.The device is also stocked with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos®,bringing gaming experiences close to reality. Combined with a new FHD webcam and the FHD IR camera, the m16 is a future-proof device that meets the demands of the most power-hungry gamers.

Enhance your mobile gaming arsenal with the x14 R2

First introduced at CES 2023,the refreshed Alienware x14 R2 packs luxurious design and features in a smaller form factor.In addition to being the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, the x14 R2 sports an impressive new display panel that delivers more visual real estate and heightens resolution with 97% more pixels than before. The device encompasses a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers the best of charging capabilities along with the lightning-fast Express Charge as well as Type-C support for convenient portable gaming.

With its patent-pending dual-torque hinge design, the x14 R2 showcases exceptional engineering that maintains its slim profile while delivering high performance. This innovation replaces the traditional hinge and creates space inside the laptop’s chassis for accommodating the thermal components required to meet massive power demands –allowing the device to push the limits of thinness and offering optimal performance.

Pricing and availability (Inclusive of taxes)

The Alienware m16 starts at INR 184990

The Alienwarex14 R2 starts at INR 206990

Availability

The new Alienware laptops are available for purchase starting May 12, 2023 across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, Amazon.com, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.