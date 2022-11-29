Dell Technologies Advances High Performance Computing and AI with Dell PowerEdge Servers

- Advertisement - -

Dell Technologies expands its high performance computing (HPC) portfolio, offering powerful solutions to help organizations quickly innovate with confidence. With a range of new offers, Dell delivers technologies and services to help customers power demanding applications while making HPC capabilities more accessible to businesses.

Chris Kelly, senior vice president, Data Center Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies\

“Today’s business leaders are constantly seeking to make informed real time decisions in order to stay ahead of the competition – but this can be challenging given the increasingly complex data environment that exists. Our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan are telling us that the volume, velocity & variety of data is increasing faster than they can analyze it and we see no signs of this trend abating any time soon,” said Chris Kelly, senior vice president, Data Center Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan, Dell Technologies. “Organizations must manage data intelligently and efficiently, scalable to their needs and underpinned by resilience and security. Ultimately, we are enabling our customers to gain meaningful insights that deliver real value and gain a competitive advantage with our new PowerEdge servers.”

Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Dell Technologies India

“Customers consider scalability as a significant factor while deploying IT infrastructures in any capacity. We at Dell Technologies, understand this need and develop products that efficiently manage critical workloads. With AI taking the center stage in today’s environment, Dell PowerEdge servers will accelerate high performance computing while also pushing AI driven outcomes,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Dell Technologies India. “With our PowerEdge server portfolio, we not only aim to enable enterprises in managing their workloads better, but also help them meet their sustainability goals regardless of the size of their business, whether big or small,” he added.

Dell PowerEdge servers champion advanced modeling and datasets: New Dell PowerEdge servers help organizations embrace AI and HPC initiatives to generate faster, smarter outcomes. Designed in collaboration with Intel and NVIDIA, the new systems use Smart Cooling technology and enable organizations to harness AI for model training, HPC modeling and simulation, core-to-edge inferencing and data visualization.

PowerEdge XE9680 – Dell’s first high performance 8x GPU server leverages eight NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs or NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, resulting in optimal performance, in an air-cooled design. The server combines two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and eight NVIDIA GPUs, to help deliver maximum performance for AI workloads.

PowerEdge XE9640 – Next-generation 2U performance optimized 4x GPU PowerEdge server, combining Intel Xeon processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series. With fully direct liquid cooling, the system is designed to reduce energy costs with greater rack density.

PowerEdge XE8640 – Air-cooled 4U performance optimized 4x GPU server featuring four NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA NVLink technology, along with two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Designed to help businesses develop, train and deploy machine learning models to accelerate and automate analysis.

“As the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, with 27 cloud data center locations globally, it’s essential that we deploy technology to support the most demanding AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the creator of Vultr. “Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU and A100 Tensor Core GPU will provide the capabilities needed to deliver maximum performance and value.”

Implement HPC for faster, more efficient risk assessment: The fast-paced global financial industry needs access to technologies that can provide measurable returns on investments. New Dell Validated Design for HPC – Risk Assessment runs data-intensive simulations on HPC systems, including GPU-accelerated Dell PowerEdge servers, Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® and NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager® software, to look at large volumes of historical and real-time data to analyze risk and return faster.

The validated design offers financial services institutions optimal configurations for system performance and efficiency. These configurations are designed, validated and tuned for this specific use case by Dell HPC engineers and workload experts. The result is modular IT building blocks that offer simplified design, configuration and ordering more quickly with a single point of contact for services.

