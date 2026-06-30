Dell Technologies Accelerates Al Infrastructure Transformation with the launch of PowerStore Elite in India

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Dell Technologies announced the availability of Dell PowerStore Elite in India, alongside a broad portfolio of Al infrastructure innovations that give Indian enterprises the foundation to move from Al ambition to Al outcomes, on infrastructure they control, with data they trust.

Mr. Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies

“For India’s CIOs and CTOs, the Al era has three non-negotiables: speed of deployment, sovereignty of data and measurable return on infrastructure,” said Mr. Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies. “With PowerStore Elite, Dell Private Cloud and the industry’s broadest agentic Al portfolio, we are giving Indian enterprises a single, validated foundation to deliver on all three. The new Dell Al Ecosystem brings Google, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Hugging Face, Palantir, SpaceXAI and ServiceNow on one open, on-premise infrastructure platform and that is precisely the ecosystem advantage Indian enterprises need to move from Al experimentation to Al leadership.”

Why It Matters for Indian Enterprises

For Indian enterprises managing explosive data growth alongside Al workloads, PowerStore Elite eliminates the traditional storage refresh cycle. Built on industry-standard E3 NVMe flash, it gives organizations freedom from vendor lock-in and resilience against supply constraints. Every component, including drives, controllers and networking, is modular and field-upgradable, so infrastructure evolves without downtime or data migration.

Dell PowerStore Elite: Redefining Enterprise Storage for the Agentic Al Era

Agentic Al demands proximity to enterprise data, and PowerStore Elite is engineered to deliver precisely that. With up to 3x greater performance and density than previous generations, up to 5.8 petabytes of effective capacity in a single 3U appliance and an industry-best 6:1 data reduction guarantee, PowerStore Elite provides the scale and efficiency required to support accelerating Al data growth without compromising cost discipline. By positioning high-performance, cyber-resilient storage directly where enterprise data resides, organizations can give their Al agents the access, context and lineage necessary to operate with accuracy and confidence at production scale.

PowerStore Elite redefines what infrastructure modernization means for the Al era. Every component including drives, controllers and networking is modular and field-upgradable, so enterprises modernize continuously, on their own terms, without downtime or data migration. As Al requirements evolve, the infrastructure evolves with them, spanning deskside agent development through data center-scale deployment giving Indian enterprises a secure, cost-disciplined foundation to run agentic Al on infrastructure they own, next to the data their agents depend on.

Dell Cyber Detect, available for PowerStore in Q3 2026, extends Al-powered ransomware detection directly into the storage layer. Trained on thousands of ransomware variants and inspecting data at the byte level with 99.99% accuracy, it identifies the last known clean copy so organizations can recover fast reducing manual effort by up to 95% and resolving issues up to 10x faster than traditional approaches.

Agentic Al at Scale: Giving Every Indian Enterprise the Infrastructure to Act, Not Just Analyze

Dell expanded the Dell Al Factory with NVIDIA into a complete foundation for agentic Al. Systems that reason, plan and execute complex workflows autonomously, on-premise, with data that never leaves the organization. For Indian enterprises, especially in regulated sectors like financial services, healthcare, legal and the public sector, this is the infrastructure foundation that makes sovereign, production-scale Al a reality.

Dell Deskside Agentic Al gives workgroups the ability to deploy autonomous Al agents locally by handling models from 30 billion to 1 trillion parameters with data sovereignty built in and cloud API costs reduced by up to 87% over two years. With NVIDIA OpenShell now supported across the entire Dell Al Factory with NVIDIA, what runs at the desk scales seamlessly to the data center on a single, consistent security and governance framework.

Dell PowerRack, the industry’s first fully integrated rack-scale Al system with compute, networking and storage engineered as one, moves enterprises from delivery to production in under 6.5 hours. As the first to ship systems built on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, delivering up to 10x lower cost per token for large-scale agentic Al inferencing, Dell has fundamentally rewritten the economics of enterprise Al for Indian organizations ready to build it as core infrastructure.

Dell Private Cloud: Simplifying Operations Without Sacrificing Control

PowerStore Elite forms the foundation of Dell Private Cloud, delivered through the Dell Automation Platform (DAP), gives organizations a standardized foundation that unifies compute, storage and networking while supporting their preferred cloud stack from Broadcom, Microsoft, Nutanix and Red Hat on open, disaggregated Dell infrastructure. It scales compute and storage independently, avoids lock-in and delivers up to 65% cost savings “versus hyperconverged infrastructure.

New ecosystem advancements include support for VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1, Microsoft Azure Local and Dell PowerStore Elite integration with Nutanix AHV giving Indian enterprises maximum flexibility to modernize on their own terms.

Indian Enterprises Leading the Way

Omega Healthcare Management Services, supporting leading U.S. hospitals through 24/7 global operations, modernized its core IT foundation using Dell Private Cloud. The platform unified PowerEdge compute, PowerStore storage and PowerConnect networking across delivery centers, enabling independent scaling and consistent performance keeping clinical and administrative workflows uninterrupted across a follow-the-sun delivery model where downtime is simply not an option.

Availability

Dell PowerStore Elite: Available from August 2026

Dell Cyber Detect for PowerStore: Available from September 2026

Dell Private Cloud with Nutanix and PowerStore integration: Available July 2026

Dell PowerRack for compute: Available now

Dell Deskside Agentic Al: Available now

Dell Private Cloud with VMware VCF 9.1 and Microsoft Azure Local: Available now

Dell Automation Studio: Available now

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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