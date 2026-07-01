Dell Technologies Accelerates AI-Driven Infrastructure Innovation, Empowering Partners and Transforming India’s Digital Future

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Dell Technologies is a global leader in AI-driven innovation, delivering advanced infrastructure, cloud, data, and cybersecurity solutions for digital transformation. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, shares insights on AI-driven infrastructure, data center modernization, partner opportunities, cyber resilience, and the future of India’s server market.

What are Dell Technologies’ latest innovations and their business impact?

We are witnessing a major shift in the technology landscape driven by AI. What was once an experimental technology has now become a core part of business strategy. Enterprises are no longer running AI pilots; they are deploying AI in production environments to improve efficiency, decision-making, and customer experiences. This transformation is creating demand for a new generation of intelligent infrastructure. Our latest innovations are focused on helping organizations modernize their data centers, build private cloud environments, and create AI-ready data platforms.

One of the biggest challenges businesses face today is managing and utilizing data effectively. AI can only deliver meaningful outcomes when it has access to reliable, secure, and well-managed data. Dell’s infrastructure solutions are designed to help customers bring AI closer to their data while ensuring performance, scalability, and security. At the same time, cyber resilience remains a critical priority. Organizations need solutions that can protect, secure, and recover data across its lifecycle. Our latest portfolio addresses these requirements through an integrated approach that combines AI readiness, infrastructure modernization, and data protection.

How is Dell driving integrated hardware and software innovation?

Today, infrastructure is no longer defined by hardware alone. Software plays an equally important role in enabling automation, intelligence, and operational efficiency. A good example is our advanced storage portfolio. While the foundation remains robust hardware, software intelligence allows organizations to manage multiple workloads seamlessly. Through automation and integration, businesses can simplify operations while improving performance and scalability.

Modern enterprises work with different types of data environments, including file, object, block, and parallel file systems. Traditionally, these environments were managed separately. Today, software-driven infrastructure enables them to operate within a unified platform, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. The future belongs to solutions rather than standalone products. Customers are looking for integrated platforms that help them manage data, applications, and AI workloads more effectively. That is exactly where Dell Technologies is investing and innovating.

What trends are driving compact and high-performance infrastructure today?

Organizations are looking to maximize performance while reducing operational costs and physical footprint. This is driving demand for highly dense and efficient infrastructure solutions. For example, our latest storage platforms deliver significantly higher performance and capacity within a smaller footprint. Businesses can consolidate workloads that were previously distributed across multiple systems into a single modern platform.

This approach offers several benefits. It reduces space requirements, lowers power consumption, simplifies management, and decreases the total cost of ownership. At the same time, organizations gain access to the performance and scalability required for modern workloads such as AI, analytics, and data-intensive applications. As data volumes continue to grow, customers need infrastructure that can scale efficiently without increasing complexity. Compact, high-performance platforms are becoming essential to meeting those requirements.

How do these innovations create opportunities for SMEs and mid-sized businesses?

Technology is becoming more accessible than ever before. Earlier, advanced infrastructure capabilities were primarily available to large enterprises. Today, modern platforms are enabling small and medium-sized businesses to access enterprise-grade performance and reliability. SMEs are increasingly embracing digital transformation and AI-driven initiatives. They require secure, scalable, and efficient infrastructure but often operate with limited resources and budgets.

The latest infrastructure solutions help address these challenges by offering higher performance, greater efficiency, and simplified deployment models. Businesses can now deploy powerful solutions within a smaller footprint while maintaining cost efficiency. This significantly improves the economics of adoption. SMEs can modernize their IT environments, support business growth, and compete more effectively without making large-scale investments traditionally associated with enterprise infrastructure.

What opportunities do these developments create for Dell’s channel partners?

The opportunity for partners is expanding rapidly. Dell Technologies has always worked closely with its partner ecosystem across compute, storage, networking, client solutions, and services. Today, new technologies such as AI, private cloud, and cyber resilience are opening additional growth avenues. Customers need guidance in understanding and implementing these technologies, creating significant opportunities for partners to act as trusted advisors.

For instance, AI adoption often requires infrastructure modernization. Organizations need help assessing their existing environments and identifying the right solutions for future requirements. Similarly, the growing cybersecurity threat landscape is increasing demand for cyber resilience solutions. Partners who can deliver end-to-end solutions and strategic guidance will be well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. Dell’s comprehensive portfolio enables partners to address a broad range of customer needs through a single, integrated ecosystem.

How do you view the future of India’s server and infrastructure market?

The future is extremely promising. India is experiencing rapid digital transformation across industries, and technology investments continue to grow. Several factors are driving this momentum, including AI adoption, cloud modernization, cybersecurity preparedness, and increasing demand for data-driven decision-making. As organizations move from experimentation to production-scale AI deployments, the need for advanced infrastructure will continue to increase.

We also see strong demand for infrastructure modernization as businesses seek to improve efficiency, scalability, and resilience. This creates substantial opportunities for technology providers, channel partners, and customers alike. Most importantly, organizations need trusted advisors who can help them navigate this evolving landscape. Dell Technologies and our partners are committed to helping customers identify the right strategies, maximize return on investment, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Any final message for Dell partners and customers?

This is an exciting time for the technology industry. AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and intelligent infrastructure are creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth. For partners, the key is to focus on building long-term customer relationships and delivering strategic value. Customers need guidance as they navigate increasing technology complexity, and partners who can provide that expertise will succeed.

Together, Dell Technologies and its partner ecosystem are uniquely positioned to help organizations embrace the future with confidence, drive business transformation, and unlock the full potential of modern infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell Technologies

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