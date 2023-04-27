DELL Launches Purpose-Built, Power-Efficient PowerEdge Servers

- Advertisement - -

Dell has launched PowerEdge’s next gen servers which allows customers to pack a lot more to consolidate their data centers into a consuming lesser power. These servers are purpose-built, with maximum power-efficiency. The only way organizations can come out of the current challenges is by having IT at the core of their business strategy. In a world of digitalization, businesses have to learn to keep IT at the center of everything they do.

Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

In an interaction with NCN media, Mr. Manish Gupta, Vice President & General Manager, Datacenter and Compute Solutions, shared about DELL’s new server launch and how this is going to be a revolutionary product in the market.

Kindly brief us about PowerEdge Servers.

We really believe that the customer would be very eager to incorporate these solutions into their businesses because it’s going to give them purpose-built specialized services for specific requirements. We do expect that the value proposition these servers will be bringing to the table is unparalleled and it will allow the customers to do a lot more.

What is your market share in this segment?

Our segment share of the mainstream server market last year was 45.1% and in the last quarter, it was 48.6%. While the mainstream server market share grew 36%, as per IDC, our server’s revenue grew 62%. This is a remarkable growth as our customers have shown a lot of trust in our products.

Who are your target customers?

We are not a niche company, and we have got products that spawn across verticals, from general-purpose servers to special-purpose servers. We engage with customers across segments very actively from small businesses, medium businesses, to large customers.

Is this technology easy to transition?

Absolutely, the basic things we have always built into our server portfolio are modularity, flexibility, and modern architectures.

