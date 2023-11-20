Dell, HP, Foxconn, among 27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme – Vaishnaw

- Advertisement - -

The government said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, and Foxconn, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing.

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.

“I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these…23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero,” said Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.

“This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets,” he added. These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, and HP, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

