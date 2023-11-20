Tuesday, November 21, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Dell, HP, Foxconn, among 27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme – Vaishnaw

By NCN News Network
0
127
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

The government said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, and Foxconn, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware.

The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing. 

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.
Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.

“I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these…23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero,” said Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and IT.

“This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets,” he added. These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, and HP, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Dell

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

Post Views: 145
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Elevate Your Entertainment Experience with Portronics PICO 12 Smart Portable Projector with Up to 4K Support
Next article
MSI Named Official Gaming Partner for PGC 2023
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative