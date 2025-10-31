Delivering Flexibility at Gigawatt-Scale – Vertiv Announces Rapidly Deployed, System-Level Reference Architectures for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint

- Advertisement -

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the release of its gigawatt-scale reference architectures for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, designed to reduce Time to First Token for generative AI at scale on platforms including NVIDIA Vera Rubin. As NVIDIA unveils its AI factory Research Center in Virginia and the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for multi-generation, gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure, Vertiv is providing a pivotal role in enabling the next wave of AI innovation.

Moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach, the Vertiv reference architectures for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint uniquely offer broad optionality in deployment methods—from traditional stick-built and hybrid models to fully prefabricated solutions—to meet diverse customer requirements for speed, flexibility, and scale. To further accelerate the design process, Vertiv enables the integration of virtual and physical systems with its library of SimReady 3D assets, allowing for full-scale digital twin simulations of AI factory designs before construction begins.

The prefabricated version of the architecture is built on the pre-validated Vertiv™ OneCore platform, which treats the entire facility as a single, co-designed system where compute, power, cooling, and services are holistically integrated. The Vertiv OneCore platform delivers critical benefits for gigawatt-scale deployments, including compressing delivery schedules by up to 50% compared to traditional construction methods, while optimizing space efficiency and performance.

“The AI industrial revolution requires a complete reinvention of data center infrastructure. Vertiv’s collaboration with NVIDIA is foundational to our mission of equipping our customers with the most advanced and flexible solutions to navigate this transformation,” said Mr. Scott Armul, executive vice president global portfolio and business units at Vertiv. “The Vertiv reference architecture for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX is more than just a blueprint; it’s a holistic approach that accelerates the deployment of AI at a scale previously unimaginable. Through our comprehensive grid-to-chip solutions and flexible deployment models like the Vertiv™ OneCore platform, combined with the power of digital twins within the NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, we are enabling the factories of the future, today.”

The Vertiv reference architectures feature several key innovations:

Vertiv’s innovative “Grid-to-Chip” power train is engineered to improve upon the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, resulting in a system that is more efficient and occupies a smaller physical footprint. This approach provides the resilience and scalability needed for multi-generational AI platforms. Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions: The architecture integrates Vertiv’s industry-leading liquid cooling systems, designed to manage the extreme thermal demands of accelerated computing. This advanced thermal solution, combined with a complete chip-to-heat reuse thermal chain, enables a closely matched design for advanced performance for current and future compute generations.

Deployment Flexibility: Recognizing that every AI deployment is unique, the Vertiv reference architecture is the first to offer a validated design for stick-built, hybrid, and prefabricated deployment methodologies. This flexibility can reduce Time to First Token by up to 50% compared to traditional construction builds, allowing organizations to choose the best path for their specific goals.

“Efficient, high-performance AI infrastructure is essential to the next industrial revolution—and building it requires a robust ecosystem of partners,” said Mr. Dion Harris, senior director of HPC, Cloud, and Infrastructure Solutions at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA and Vertiv are collaborating to develop flexible, rapidly-deployable reference architectures that deliver the critical power and cooling foundation needed to scale the next generation of gigawatt-class AI factories.”

This comprehensive suite of architectures is backed by the industry’s most complete power and cooling portfolio and complemented by a global service organization of over 4,000 field engineers, providing the foundation for rapidly deploying and operating energy-efficient, highly available, and scalable AI factories. Vertiv is actively engaged in the design phases of several large AI factory projects utilizing the Vertiv™ OneCore prefabricated design, scaled to meet gigawatt-scale demands.

