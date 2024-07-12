Delivering Business Innovation with Generative AI Services – Dell Technologies

- Advertisement -

Generative AI (GenAI) is a massive leap in technology capability. It’s a race to create an advantage and keep it, with over 90% of global enterprise AI decision-makers having concrete plans to implement generative AI for internal and customer-facing use cases. According, to industry reports, India currently tops the list for adoption of GenAI in the APAC region. But GenAI technology is just one part of the story. Alone, it won’t drive the implied productivity and efficiencies—that requires complete alignment across people, processes, data and technology. In India, 55% of organizations are unable to currently turn data into real-time insights when we look at the findings of the Dell Technologies 2024 Innovation Catalyst report.

In every customer conversation on GenAI, there are generally three imperatives to success:

Developing the strategy and prioritizing use cases

Preparing data and determining the technology infrastructure

Ensuring the organization has the talent and skills to operate and scale

Services play a critical role in helping customers get from ideas to innovation with GenAI.

Strategy and Use Cases

We’ve done this firsthand at Dell Technologies, assessing hundreds of use cases and determining a small set of those that will deliver the most value across the company. This required clustering use cases, curating and cleansing data, creating governance and actively deploying GenAI to those target use cases—and we’re already seeing results. Dell’s differentiated consulting practice helps customers set their strategy and then implement, adopt and scale GenAI solutions.

Data and Infrastructure

This can be one of the more arduous and time-intensive challenges customers face before GenAI can yield business benefits. One of the new areas we’re helping customers with is data preparation—identifying data sets and defining data requirements, exploration and enrichment, ingestion into the models and verifying that it’s producing the intended results. GenAI presents a new opportunity to harness unstructured data, which requires a tailored architecture and infrastructure that enables tangible results.

Talent and Skills

The talent dimension is complex and multi-faceted. Specific skillsets like AI/ML operations, data engineering and data science are helpful to implementing and scaling GenAI capabilities, but organizations need up-skilling programs, change management and strong leadership to drive adoption of GenAI tools across functions. Training and knowledge transfer are crucial to enable digital transformation, but equally important is the automation we enable to maximize productivity in our business processes and the value in our solutions.

GenAI Will Reshape our Future

It is exciting to see where we’re headed—what’s ahead is intelligent, automated and outcome-based. The Dell Technologies 2024 Innovation Catalyst report saw 95% Indian businesses saying they felt AI and GenAI will significantly transform their industry

We’ll see far more machine-to-machine interactions (think about a complex supply chain that requires very few humans), a proliferation of digital twins that leverage GenAI (think generative, predictive use cases across every vertical) and hyper-realistic digital assistants and avatars that communicate with natural language and realistic emotions (they’ll do everything from checking in at your hotel to assisting with surgery). 95% of Indian businesses currently believe AI and GenAI will significantly transform their industry, according to the Dell Technologies 2024 Innovation Catalyst report.

While digital assistants will be helpful, the human element cannot be understated. Training and skill development are essential to elevating human data visualization and problem-solving skills to drive better, faster results. Humans will always be a key part of the value chain.

GenAI will transform service delivery models in technology and business, leveraging data that reveals patterns, trends and insights that were previously unreachable. But it will do much more than drive productivity, efficiency and personalized experiences—it will redefine industries and reshape the future of innovation.

